Bio-Techne Announces Licensing of Proprietary Antibody to Xencor for Therapeutic Development

MINNEAPOLIS, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) today announced a license agreement for use of a proprietary Bio-Techne antibody by Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered monoclonal antibodies and cytokines for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, for its therapeutic development pipeline.

Bio-Techne is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne is a preferred partner for many pharma and biotech companies who are developing antibody-based therapeutics for a variety of pathologies. Having access to a robust portfolio of antibodies for these coveted targets, as well as an extensive collection of unreleased monoclonal antibody libraries available for screening in novel applications, makes these valuable partnerships possible. This is Bio-Techne's third licensing agreement with Xencor, a leader in protein engineering in the immuno-oncology field. Under the terms of this agreement, Bio-Techne grants Xencor access to a proprietary Bio-Techne antibody for use with their proprietary XmAb® protein engineering technology, which is revolutionizing the development of new cancer therapeutics such as bispecific antibodies and engineered cytokines.

"We are extremely excited about this agreement with Xencor. Our goal for antibody development is to create highly specific antibodies against important therapeutic targets. This additional licensing agreement with Xencor is a perfect example of the value our vast antibody portfolio brings to the biopharma industry," stated Dave Eansor, President of Bio-Techne's Protein Sciences Segment. "We are proud of our long history of being the partner of choice for therapeutic antibody discovery and our innovative antibody discovery platform that is harnessed by our pharma customers to fast-track their therapeutic programs. With this license agreement, Bio-Techne will increase its presence as a key player in the development of the next generation of immunotherapies."

More information on licensing and partnering opportunities with Bio-Techne can be found at www.bio-techne.com/services/biotechnology-licensing-partnering.

XmAb® is a registered trademark of Xencor, Inc.

About Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH)

Investor Relations Contact:

David Clair, Senior Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Development

Phone: 612-656-4416

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Bio-Techne Corporation

Related Links

www.bio-techne.com

