BIO-TECHNE ANNOUNCES NEW DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH LEADER LIFE SCIENCES

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH), a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities today announced a partnership with Leader Life Sciences. Under the agreement, Leader Life Sciences becomes a distributor of Bio-Techne's portfolio across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, which include Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and United Arab Emirates.

Founded in 2020, Leader Life Sciences is a scientific solutions provider dedicated to empowering the research and diagnostic community in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. Serving as a catalyst for innovation, they collaborate with private and public research centers, educational institutions, and healthcare facilities to bring scientific visions to life. Their expertise spans a wide range of domains, including lab automation, digital pathology, turnkey laboratory projects and diagnostics, and beyond. Under this agreement, Leader Life Sciences will distribute Bio-Techne's extensive portfolio of innovative products, including antibodies, proteins, immunoassay kits, enzymes, small molecules, proteomic analysis instruments, and spatial biology tools to biopharma companies, laboratories, hospitals, and universities in the GCC region.

"We are excited to partner with Leader Life Sciences to expand the reach of our products and services throughout the GCC countries," said Dr. Peter Schüßler, Vice President and General Manager of Bio-Techne's EMEA region. "Leader Life Sciences' extensive distribution network and industry expertise paired with Bio-Techne's innovative portfolio is the ideal combination to catalyze advances in science and medicine in the region."

"We are thrilled to partner with Bio-Techne, a global leader in innovative life sciences solutions. This collaboration marks a pivotal step in our mission to empower researchers, scientists, and diagnosticians in the MENA region. Together, we are committed to providing cutting-edge technologies that accelerate discovery and enhance advancements in diagnostics, reinforcing our dedication to driving progress of the scientific community of the region," said Nirmal Kumar, Managing Director at Leader Life Sciences.

