BIO-TECHNE ANNOUNCES NEW DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH MEDSANTEK TO EXPAND ACCESS TO PORTFOLIO ACROSS TURKEY

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH), a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities today announced a partnership with MedSanTek. Under the agreement, MedSanTek becomes the distributor of Bio-Techne's R&D Systems, Novus, Tocris, Protein Simple, Advanced Cell Diagnostics (ACD), and Asuragen brands across Turkey.

Founded in the late 2000s, MedSanTek is a leading in vitro diagnostics and research products distributor, serving Turkey and Azerbaijan. Partnering with global brands, the company provides high-quality solutions in molecular biology, immunology, cancer research, cell therapy, and more, earning a reputation for innovation and customer satisfaction in advancing science and healthcare.

"As MedSanTek's founder, I'm thrilled to partner with Bio-Techne to bring their world-class products—antibodies, proteins, assays, and diagnostic kits—to Turkey and Azerbaijan's biotechs, labs, and hospitals," said Mr İbrahim Selçuk, Founder & General Manager of MedSanTek Co. "Since our founding, we've earned a reputation for quality, timely delivery, and strong customer support. With a specialized team and a network across major cities, we remain committed to mutual success and advancing scientific research."

"We are excited to partner with MedSanTek to expand the reach of our products and services in the important Turkey and Azeri markets," said Dr. Peter Schüßler, Vice President and General Manager EMEA. "MedSanTek's industry expertise and knowledge of the local diagnostics and life science research markets, paired with Bio-Techne's innovative portfolio is the ideal combination to enable advances in science and medicine in Turkey and beyond."

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne products assist scientific investigations into biological processes and the nature and progress of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With hundreds of thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated approximately $1.2 billion in net sales in fiscal 2024 and has approximately 3,100 employees worldwide. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit http://www.bio-techne.com or follow the Company on social media at Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

