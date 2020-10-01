Bio-Techne Announces Opening Of New Canadian Facility

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) today announced the opening of its new Canadian office located in Toronto. This new office will be the workplace for approximately 40 Bio-Techne employees and reflects the Company's commitment to supporting the Canadian life sciences industry as well as expectations for continued growth in this geography.

The Toronto office is responsible for servicing Bio-Techne's growing number of Canadian-based academic and biopharma customers with the Company's full portfolio of life science tools and diagnostic reagents. Additionally, Toronto is the primary facility responsible for manufacturing and distributing cartridges used on its Protein Simple branded iCE and Maurice systems. The additional manufacturing capacity at the new site positions Bio-Techne to meet increasing utilization and sales of both of these systems.

Bio-Techne's new Canadian office was designed to be environmentally friendly, including LED lighting and the use of motion sensors for energy conservation. The facility is also ISO 9001 compliant and certified, meeting the high-quality standards and third-party audit requirements to receive this designation.

"Bio-Techne is pleased to make this additional investment in Canada," said Dave Eansor, President Protein Sciences Segment. "This new facility positions Bio-Techne for additional growth in this geography as we continue to support our Canadian academic and biopharmaceutical customers."

