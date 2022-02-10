BIO-TECHNE AWARDED ON THE FORBES AMERICA'S BEST EMPLOYERS 2022 LIST

Forbes and Statista selected the America's Best Employers 2022 through an independent survey applied to a vast sample of approximately 60,000 American employees working for companies with more than 1,000 employees in America. Across 25 industry sectors, 1000 employers have been awarded, 500 large employers and 500 midsize employers. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees that were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employee evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.

"We are ecstatic to be recognized on the Forbes list of America's Best Employers 2022," said Chuck Kummeth, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bio-Techne. "This recognition is a testament to all of the hard work we have done to make Bio-Techne a diverse and inclusive workplace where employees feel empowered by and passionate about their jobs. I am extremely proud of the talented, motivated and creative team of 2,700 global employees and thank them all for enabling Bio-Techne to receive this recognition."

About Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH)

Contact: David Clair, Senior Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

[email protected]

612-656-4416

SOURCE Bio-Techne Corporation