BIO-TECHNE CELEBRATES MILESTONE WITH MORE THAN 1,000 ELLA™ INSTRUMENTS NOW IN OPERATION

MINNEAPOLIS, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) today announced it that it has reached a significant milestone with more than 1,000 Ella™ automated immunoassay instruments now in the field. The achievement is a testament to the growing demand across scientific and clinical research sectors for a fast and efficient immunoassay solution capable of delivering precise, and reliable biomarker analysis.

Manufactured under Bio-Techne's ProteinSimple™ brand, the simple automated workflow of the Ella platform eliminates the tedious manual process associated with running a traditional immunoassay, helping to accelerate time to result, increase lab efficiencies and reduce human error. The reduction in manual steps results in a high level of assay reproducibility and data quality, both critical factors across research and translational applications.

Also helping to drive demand for Ella is the speed in which fully analyzed data can be produced, enabling researchers to get more data in less time while ensuring long-term data consistency. Automation not only improves the efficiency of critical quality steps along the discovery to commercialization continuum but also helps remove many potential sources of variability or operator bias to provide more accurate and reliable results.

"We are proud of Ella's contributions towards our mission to catalyze advances in science and medicine." said Will Geist, President of Bio-Techne's Protein Sciences Segment. "We look forward to celebrating new milestones in the future with Ella as the underlying need for greater analytical speed, precision, and reproducibility remains a core driver across clinical and research sectors."

Ella assays are powered by R&D Systems®, the recognized 30-year global leader for high quality antibodies, proteins, and ELISA kits. Ella has a rapidly growing assay menu consisting of over 250 analytes and expanding to support therapeutic areas across neuroscience, cell and gene therapy, immunology, and cancer.

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne products assist scientific investigations into biological processes and the nature and progress of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated approximately $1.1 billion in net sales in fiscal 2022 and has approximately 3,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit https://www.bio-techne.com or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube

