Bio-Techne China Recognized With "Decade of Contribution Award"

The 2019 (10th) International Conference on Cell Therapy conference was hosted by Bioon Biomedical Technologies Inc., a comprehensive service provider focusing on the biomedical and health industry. Bioon's visibility and influence across 23,000 businesses in China brought together an audience focused on discussing the challenges related to solid tumor treatment and the high cost of cell-based gene therapies.

Chuck Kummeth, President and CEO of Bio-Techne, commented, "Receiving the 'Decade of Contribution Award' at the International Conference on Cell Therapy not only recognizes Bio-Techne's consistent contribution to the Chinese Biotechnology industry but also our commitment to delivering researchers with high-quality products and service over the last decade. This commitment extends into the cell and gene therapy space as we bring more products and technologies to market to help solve the challenges related to this treatment area."

Bio-Techne's China team has focused on education of the cell therapy market in China on how Bio-Techne is addressing the market need through its products and technologies. Bio-Techne's cell and gene therapy (CGT) portfolio includes GMP cytokines and growth factors, GMP small molecules, GMP media, and high-quality antibodies for flow cytometry and immunocytochemical characterization. In addition, Bio-Techne has focused on developing innovative solutions that optimize and simplify cell therapy manufacturing, including its pioneering technologies, Cloudz™ cell activation kits and Simple Plex™ assays. Furthermore, the recent acquisition of B-MoGen now adds the TcBuster transposon-based, non-viral gene transfer technology to Bio-Techne's CGT portfolio. Our China team is committed to bridging our leading world-class reagents to local advanced research.

About Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH)

Contact: David Clair, Investor Relations

ir@bio-techne.com

646-277-1266

SOURCE Bio-Techne Corporation

Related Links

https://www.bio-techne.com

