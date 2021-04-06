Bio-Techne Completes Acquisition of Asuragen, Inc.

MINNEAPOLIS, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) today announced it has completed the acquisition of Asuragen, Inc. The transaction included initial consideration of $215 million in cash plus contingent consideration of up to $105 million upon the achievement of certain future milestones. The Asuragen acquisition adds a leading portfolio of best-in-class molecular diagnostic and research products, including genetic screening and oncology testing kits, molecular controls, a Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP)-compliant 50,000 square foot manufacturing facility and a CLIA-certified laboratory, plus a team with deep expertise navigating products through the global diagnostic regulatory environment. Bio-Techne sees multiple growth synergies as a result of this acquisition, including capabilities in productizing lab-developed tests and commercializing innovative molecular products for broader market adoption. Bio-Techne also gains an attractive pipeline of expanded carrier screening panels for various pathologies recognized by The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) as areas of concern for prospective new parents. Following this acquisition, Bio-Techne now has a global workforce of more than 2,400 team members.

