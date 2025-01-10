Bio-Techne Expands R&D Systems AI-Engineered Designer Protein Portfolio to Advance Cell Therapy and Regenerative Medicine

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne (NASDAQ: TECH), a global leader in life science tools and reagents, today announced the launch of new designer proteins engineered using advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) based design platforms and protein evolutionary workflows. This expanded portfolio from Bio-Techne's R&D Systems brand includes IL-2 Heat Stable Agonist, Activin A Hyperactive, FGF basic Heat Stable (available both for research use only (RUO) and made under good manufacturing processes (GMP) for therapeutic development), as well as Wnt/RSPO1 Agonist, Wnt/RSPO2 Agonist, and Wnt/RSPO3 Agonist proteins.

These innovative recombinant proteins are designed and engineered to address critical needs in cellular therapy workflows and research applications, including improved cell culture performance and optimized cell expansion. Leveraging generative AI trained on data developed over almost five decades of proteomic leadership, protein library evolution, and rational design, Bio-Techne's expanded portfolio delivers next-generation cytokines and growth factors with tailored functionalities such as hyperactivity, enhanced receptor affinities, and improved heat stability.

"Our growing portfolio of designer proteins combine cutting-edge AI technology and innovative protein engineering," said Will Geist, President, Protein Sciences Segment. "This expanded portfolio empowers our customers with versatile, high-performance solutions to boost the production of immune cells and enhance regenerative medicine cell therapies. Bio-Techne remains committed to developing the tools and workflow solutions our customers need to advance innovative cell therapies in both clinical and research settings."

The new products include:

IL-2 Heat Stable Agonist : Engineered with enhanced thermal stability and altered receptor affinity for improved biological activity, ideal for cellular therapy applications such as CAR T-cell or Tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL) expansion.





: Engineered with enhanced thermal stability and altered receptor affinity for improved biological activity, ideal for cellular therapy applications such as CAR T-cell or Tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL) expansion. Activin A Hyperactive : Optimized for superior performance in regenerative medicine cell differentiation applications.





: Optimized for superior performance in regenerative medicine cell differentiation applications. FGF basic Heat Stable : A robust and versatile growth factor designed for improved protein stability and performance for stem cell culture applications, available in both RUO and GMP formats to support cell therapy manufacturing and advanced research.





: A robust and versatile growth factor designed for improved protein stability and performance for stem cell culture applications, available in both RUO and GMP formats to support cell therapy manufacturing and advanced research. Wnt/RSPO1, Wnt/RSPO2, and Wnt/RSPO3 Agonists: Key reagents for advancing stem cell research, organoid development, and regenerative medicine.

With this expanded portfolio, Bio-Techne continues to lead the way in delivering disruptive innovations to the life sciences and therapeutic development communities. Bio-Techne designer proteins are available as part of our market leading R&D Systems branded portfolio of proteins. For more information about these AI Modified Proteins, visit our website.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne products assist scientific investigations into biological processes and the nature and progress of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With hundreds of thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated approximately $1.2 billion in net sales in fiscal 2024 and has over 3,100 employees worldwide. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit https://www.bio-techne.com or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

Contact: David Clair, Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

[email protected]

612-656-4416

SOURCE Bio-Techne Corporation