Bio-Techne Further Enhances Its Gene Engineering & Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Capabilities

MINNEAPOLIS and LONDON, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH), a leader in developing innovative tools and technologies for cell and gene therapy research and manufacturing, has partnered with Autolomous to implement a first of its kind electronic batch record system, AutoloMATETM, at Bio-Techne's GMP cellular manufacturing center.

Through this partnership Bio-Techne will be able to offer state of the art electronic records to therapeutic companies utilizing its non-viral gene delivery system, TcBusterTM, or contract cellular manufacturing services alongside working with Autolomous to integrate further its analytical and manufacturing technologies within their platforms.

"Improving process control during the manufacture of novel cell-based therapies will further ensure that patient products meet the highest quality standards resulting in safer therapies," commented Dave Eansor, Bio-Techne's Protein Sciences Segment President. "Adding this level of precision to our process monitoring represents another milestone as we deliver best-in-class gene editing and manufacturing capabilities to our clients."

"This is an excellent development for Autolomous as we seek to extend our portfolio of users across Europe and the USA and the diversity of products we can support. Implementation at Bio-Techne's GMP manufacturing facility will showcase the flexibility of our solutions and its ability to support a variety of Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing workflows. This will be our first deployment in the USA which is particularly exciting for us", said Alexander Seyf, CEO of Autolomous."

More information on TcBusterTM and other genome engineering services can be found at https://www.bio-techne.com/services/gene-engineering-services

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne products assist scientific investigations into biological processes and the nature and progress of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated approximately $739 million in net sales in fiscal 2020 and has approximately 2,600 employees worldwide. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit www.bio-techne.com.

About Autolomous



Autolomous LTD is the market leading developer of critical manufacturing management systems for cell and gene therapies. Autolomous internationally deploys fully integrated, digitized and automated supply chain software solutions. These solutions utilize emerging technologies such as Distributed Ledger technology and Internet of Things (IoT) to ensure compliance with current and future regulatory requirements. As a result, Autolomous enables manufacturers to reduce costs and deliver cell & gene therapies to more patients.

Autolomous' platform, AutoloMATE™ is a business-critical robust digital solution increasing efficiency, scalability and process streamlining of the GMP manufacturing and product release of cell & gene therapies.

Autolomous LTD is headquartered in London. The company was founded in 2019 by four professionals with combined experience covering fifty years in advanced therapies and medical practice and thirty-five years in technology, software and business.

