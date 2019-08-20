Bio-Techne Introduces Maurice Empower® Control Kit For The Maurice™ System

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) today announced the release of the Maurice Empower® Control Kit for the ProteinSimple™-branded Maurice platform. This new kit enables users to collect, manage and report Maurice results with the industry leading Empower® 3 Software from Waters™ Corporation.

Since its introduction in 2016, the Maurice platform has innovated traditional capillary electrophoresis (CE) technology by combining the gold-standard "whole-column" imaging capillary isoelectric focusing (cIEF) with CE-SDS detection schemes into one fully automated instrument, enabling high-quality analysis of therapeutic proteins either by size or charge. The Waters Empower® 3 software is an industry standard, compliance-ready chromatography data software (CDS) designed for data-secured, regulated lab environments. The Maurice Empower® Control Kit, developed by ProteinSimple in conjunction with Waters, enables seamless control of Maurice systems with all key functions preserved and with full regulatory compliance readiness, including 21 CFR Part 11 controls, for industry-leading security and data integrity.

Dave Eansor, President of Bio-Techne's Protein Sciences Segment, commented, "We continue to develop robust tools that simplify applications and remove complexity, enabling researchers to focus on their science. The Maurice Empower® Control Kit addresses a pressing need for our customers regarding data integrity, repeatability and accurate reporting. We are excited to introduce this product as it further strengthens the position of Maurice being the system for analyzing biologics in a regulated environment."

