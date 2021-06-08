Bio-Techne Joins Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult Process Analytical Technology Consortium

MINNEAPOLIS, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) today announced it is joining the Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult process analytical technology (PAT) consortium, which includes over 20 pharmaceutical companies, technology providers, therapy developers, and charities. The consortium will assess the application and combination of multiple technologies for process analytics within the cell and gene therapy industry.

The Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult PAT consortium is the first initiative of this scale, functional expertise, and mission within the cell and gene therapy industry, uniting companies and organizations from multiple industries to develop cell and gene therapy specific process analytical technologies. The collaborative approach and sharing of research findings will accelerate the consortium's collective expertise, allowing members to integrate and combine cell and gene therapy PAT into their respective offerings. Developing industry specific process analytical technologies enables monitoring and control during the manufacturing process, improving batch yield and lowering manufacturing costs, contributing to accelerated progress commercializing cell and gene therapies.

"We are honored to join the Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult PAT consortium and anticipate the sharing of knowledge and data will help move the industry forward," said Chuck Kummeth, Bio-Techne's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Bio-Techne remains very excited about the potential of these innovative therapies to improve patient outcomes and potentially eradicate certain diseases. Our leading portfolio of reagents and technologies for cell and gene therapy workflow play a critical role in lowering costs and ultimately increasing access to these emerging therapies."

