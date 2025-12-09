Bio-Techne Launches the Enhanced Leo™ System Delivering Advanced Multiplexing and High-Throughput Protein Analysis

Combines chemiluminescence detection with dual-channel fluorescence in the near-infrared and infrared (NIR and IR) ranges for expanded multiplexing





Enables up to 24 targets per sample and supports complex assay configurations





Strengthens Bio-Techne's leadership in proteomic analytical instruments and supports 21 CFR Part 11 compliance

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH), a global provider of life science tools, reagents, and diagnostic products, today announced the expanded launch and first shipment of its next-generation Leo™ System, powered by Simple Western™ Technology.

The enhanced Leo System introduces dual-channel fluorescence detection alongside chemiluminescence, expanding data throughput and efficiency, and generating greater insights from precious samples. Fluorescence adds a fourth multiplexing option to its molecular weight separation, RePlex, and resampling capabilities to create even more experimental flexibility and tackle complex biological questions. This advance enables researchers to simultaneously quantify targets with distinct expression levels, assess different proteoforms, such as phosphorylated and total protein forms, in the same capillary, multiplex same-weight targets in a single run, and process up to 100 capillaries within three hours.

"Leo represents the future of clinical research requiring absolute quantitation. We chose Leo for its high-throughput capabilities and are consistently achieving highly precise results with only 5–6% variability, which is truly remarkable," said Alexandre Lucas, Ph.D., Founder and Manager of We-Met, a research group at the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research (INSERM).

"The next-generation Leo System sets a new standard for our customers by delivering unmatched precision and efficiency in protein analysis," said Will Geist, President of the Protein Sciences Segment at Bio-Techne. "With advanced detection technologies and built-in compliance features, Leo enables researchers to achieve faster, more reliable results, accelerate critical discoveries, and streamline development timelines."

Explore Leo's enhanced functionality at bio-techne.com/leo and view its new fluorescence-based detection capabilities.

ABOUT BIO-TECHNE:

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne products assist scientific investigations into biological processes and the nature and progress of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With hundreds of thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated over $1.2 billion in net sales in fiscal 2025 and has approximately 3,100 employees worldwide. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit https://www.bio-techne.com or follow the company on social media at LinkedIn, X, or YouTube.

