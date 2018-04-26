Bio-Techne Leads the Way in Scientific Support for Autophagy Research

Autophagy has been known for over 50 years but its fundamental importance in physiology and medicine was only recognized after Yoshinori Ohsumi's paradigm-shifting research in the 1990's. For his discoveries, Yoshinori Ohsumi was awarded the 2016 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine.

Bio-Techne is deeply committed to supporting autophagy research and forums that allow for the presentation of innovative research and the exchange of ideas focused on new developments in the field of autophagy. In addition to Bio-Techne's support at this year's Gordon Research Conference: Autophagy in Stress, Development and Disease, other sponsored autophagy meetings from Q1 of FY2018 include:

Keystone Symposia - Selective Autophagy , Kyoto, Japan

, EMBO Conference - Autophagy: From Molecular Principles to Human Diseases , Dubrovnik , Croatia

, Dubrovnik Autophagy UK - 4 th UK Autophagy Network Meeting , Cambridge, UK

, CFATG - 7th Autophagy Scientific Days, Paris, France

Bio-Techne's Autophagy Inducing Peptide Poster Accepted for Presentation at 2018 Gordon Research Conference

Bio-Techne showcased the improved potency of Tat-D11 over Tat-Beclin1 peptides for the induction of autophagy at this year's Gordon Research Seminar: Autophagy in Stress, Development and Disease in Lucca, Italy.

Excellence in Products and Resources for Autophagy Research

Bio-Techne's commitment to providing high quality reagents for autophagy research has been recently recognized by CiteAb, which identified the key autophagy detection reagent, anti- LC3B antibody (NB100-2220) as the most cited antibody in the market for monitoring autophagy.

Additionally, Bio-Techne's autophagy content activities including handbooks, white papers, webinars, and Investigator's interviews successfully maintain a line of communication with researchers, highlighting their contributions and keeping Bio-Techne informed on the most recent scientific progress as well as investigators needs.

