Bio-Techne Licenses AI-Designed NovoBody™ Duo Molecules from Monod Bio to Expand Recombinant Protein Portfolio

Partnership strengthens Bio-Techne's leadership in AI-enabled protein innovation

NovoBody™ Duo molecules offer multi-specific binding capabilities for advanced research and diagnostics

Collaboration aligns with Bio-Techne's strategic growth pillars and megatrends in precision medicine

MINNEAPOLIS and SEATTLE, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH), a global provider of life science tools, reagents and diagnostic products, today announced a licensing agreement with Monod Bio, a Seattle-based biotechnology company spun out from the Nobel Prize-winning David Baker lab at the University of Washington, Institute for Protein Design. The agreement grants Bio-Techne exclusive commercial rights to a specific subset of Monod's NovoBody™ Duo molecules, a new class of AI-designed bispecific binding proteins.

"This partnership marks an exciting step forward in how we are using artificial intelligence to advance scientific progress," said Will Geist, President of the Protein Sciences Segment at Bio-Techne. "NovoBody™ Duo molecules extend our portfolio with innovative AI-powered designs and state-of-the-art customization, stability, and performance, enabling customers to target complex biology with greater precision and accelerate the development of better therapies."

Alfredo Quijano Rubio, PhD, CSO of Monod Bio commented, "NovoBody™ Duo molecules are compact, tunable, and rapidly adaptable for multi-specific binding applications. Unlike traditional antibodies, they can be engineered quickly and cost-effectively, making them ideal for next-generation research tools and diagnostics."

"We are thrilled to partner with Bio-Techne, whose commitment to innovation and scientific excellence aligns perfectly with our mission," said Daniel Silva Manzano, PhD, CEO of Monod Bio. "This collaboration validates our platform and accelerates the integration of Monod's AI-designed proteins into mainstream life sciences."

The agreement supports Bio-Techne's strategic growth vectors, supporting the discovery of novel biological insights and the development of advanced therapeutics. It also reinforces the company's position at the forefront of AI-enabled innovation—a key megatrend driving global healthcare transformation.

ABOUT BIO-TECHNE:

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne products assist scientific investigations into biological processes and the nature and progress of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With hundreds of thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated over $1.2 billion in net sales in fiscal 2025 and has approximately 3,100 employees worldwide. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit https://www.bio-techne.com or follow the company on social media at LinkedIn, X, or YouTube.

ABOUT MONOD BIO:

Monod Bio is a Seattle-based biotechnology company and a spinout from the David Baker Lab at the University of Washington's Institute for Protein Design. The company uses AI-powered de novo protein design to create novel protein binders and biosensors for research use only (RUO) and in vitro diagnostic (IVD) applications. Monod Bio's proprietary platform enables the generation of novel proteins, including its NovoBody™ binders, to address unmet needs. Through its "Monod Inside" business model, Monod Bio partners with leading RUO and IVD organizations to bring next-generation products to market. For more information, visit http://monod.bio.

