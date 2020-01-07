Bio-Techne Rebrands Atlanta Biologicals Serum And Media As Part Of The R&D Systems Product Portfolio

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) today announced that the Atlanta Biologicals portfolio of serum and media will be rebranded as R&D Systems. As part of the rebranding, the Atlanta Biologicals website will be retired and the entire serum and media portfolio, including product details and purchasing options, will be maintained through the R&D Systems website. Currently all serum and media products can be purchased through R&D Systems.

Dave Eansor, President of Bio-Techne's Protein Sciences Segment, commented, "We are excited to consolidate the Atlanta Biologicals portfolio within R&D Systems' extended offering of cell culture solutions. By rolling the Atlanta Biologicals brand into R&D Systems, researchers will benefit from ensured product quality, an expanded portfolio of culture regents and an experience that enables the purchase of media, serum, proteins, antibodies, and more from a single, trusted source."

More information on the rebranding and retirement of Atlanta Biologicals can be found at https://www.rndsystems.com/atlanta-biologicals-now-rd-systems

