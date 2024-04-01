BIO-TECHNE RECEIVES CiteAb'S ELISA KIT SUPPLIER OF THE YEAR AND SPATIAL BIOLOGY INNOVATION AWARDS

MINNEAPOLIS, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH), a leading provider of innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities today announced that its R&D Systems brand has been named "ELISA Kit Supplier of the Year" in CiteAb's prestigious annual industry awards. Additionally, Advanced Cell Diagnostics (ACD), part of Bio-Techne's Spatial Biology Division, was named winner of "The Innovation Award" in recognition of its RNAscope™ ISH technology and its role in helping to advance scientific discovery.

The ELISA Kit Supplier of the Year award is a testament to the depth and breadth of the R&D Systems citation database, which covers reagent data for nearly one million ELISA kit products. CiteAb's Innovation Award recognizes ACD's RNAscope HiPlex12 Flex Kit, which provides greater flexibility to researchers performing in situ spatial detection of target RNA. Bio-Techne also received "Highly Commended" in the "Educational Initiative of the Year" category, acknowledging the Company's efforts to enhance and expand spatial biology research and education.

"ELISA kits serve as invaluable tools for scientists in detecting and quantifying targets, garnering a significant number of citations in scholarly literature annually," commented Rhys Williams, Head of Kits Data at CiteAb. "Bio-Techne has demonstrated impressive support for the life sciences research community by providing ELISAs and RNAscope solutions researchers are using frequently in their scientific discoveries and published work."

"I am proud of both our Protein Sciences and Diagnostics & Genomics Segments receiving these prestigious awards, underscoring our commitment to scientific excellence and the pivotal role that Bio-Techne and our products play in the research community," commented Kim Kelderman, Bio-Techne's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our scientific leadership, reflected in our citation growth and the CiteAb Awards, affirms our continued focus on producing the highest quality ELISAs and Antibodies. The Innovation Award given to our ACD brand underscores our Spatial Biology team's dedication to enriching our customers' experiences and prioritizing researchers' needs."

CiteAb's annual awards were launched in 2014 to celebrate the work of companies and individuals making a significant impact to the industry in terms of antibody data, validation testing and reproducibility.

About Bio-Techne:

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne products assist scientific investigations into biological processes and the nature and progress of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated over $1.1 billion in net sales in fiscal 2023 and has approximately 3,100 employees worldwide. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit https://www.bio-techne.com or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

