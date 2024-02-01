BIO-TECHNE RELEASES SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2024 RESULTS

News provided by

Bio-Techne Corporation

01 Feb, 2024, 06:30 ET

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Second Quarter FY2024 Highlights

  • Second quarter organic revenue declined by 2% (0% reported) to $272.6 million. Organic revenue remained flat (2% reported) in the first half of fiscal 2024 at $549.5 million.

  • GAAP earnings per share (EPS) was $0.17 versus $0.31 one year ago. Adjusted EPS of $0.40 compared to $0.47 one year ago.

  • The impact of the BioPharma macroeconomic conditions that the industry has experienced throughout the past calendar year increased in our fiscal second quarter. The company has been able to partially offset this headwind by providing our customers highly productive analytical tools, which is demonstrated by 20% growth in our instrument consumables.

  • Strong commercial execution in the academic end market with high single-digit growth.

  • Cash flow generated from operations increased to $142.5 million, an 18% increase from the prior year.

  • Appointment of Matthew F. McManus to President of the Diagnostics and Genomics segment.

The Company's financial statements are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP). Adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted net earnings, adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating income, adjusted tax rate, organic revenue, adjusted operating margin, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures that exclude certain items detailed later in this press release under the heading "Use of non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures." A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is included in this press release.

"I am pleased with the team's continued execution in this dynamic operating environment, as we navigated a challenging China landscape and conservatism from a subset of biotech customers, which was partially offset by continued strength in our academic end market," said Kim Kelderman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bio-Techne. "Encouragingly, we are seeing initial signs of stabilization in China, and remain confident in the long-term high-growth potential of this geography."

Kelderman added, "Our unique life science tools and diagnostics portfolio, financial strength, experienced team, and deep scientific capabilities position Bio-Techne to create value for all of our stakeholders going forward."

Kelderman concluded, "Lastly, I want to thank Chuck Kummeth for his support in my transition, prior to his retirement from Bio-Techne on July 1, 2024. Chuck did a remarkable job growing Bio-Techne during his 11-year tenure as CEO. I am excited to lead this talented team through the next phase of growth."

Bio-Techne will host an earnings conference call today, February 1, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. CST. To listen, please dial 1-877-407-9208 or 1-201-493-6784 for international callers, and reference conference ID 13743935. The earnings call can also be accessed via webcast through the following link https://investors.bio-techne.com/ir-calendar.

A recorded rebroadcast will be available for interested parties unable to participate in the live conference call by dialing 1-844-512- 2921 or 1-412-317-6671 (for international callers) and referencing Conference ID 13743935. The replay will be available from 11:00 a.m. CST on Thursday, February 1, 2024, until 11:00 p.m. CST on Friday, March 1, 2024.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2024

Revenue

Net sales for the second quarter remained flat at $272.6 million. Organic revenue declined 2% compared to the prior year, with acquisitions contributing 1% and foreign currency exchange having a 1% favorable impact.

GAAP Earnings Results

GAAP EPS was $0.17 per diluted share, versus $0.31 in the same quarter last year. GAAP operating income for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 decreased 44% to $38.0 million, compared to $67.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Prior year GAAP EPS was favorably impacted by a non-recurring benefit related to the change in fair value of contingent consideration. GAAP operating margin was 13.9%, compared to 25.0% in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Current year GAAP operating margin was impacted by the impairment of assets held-for-sale, restructuring charges, the acquisition of Lunaphore, unfavorable volume, and product mix.

Non-GAAP Earnings Results

Adjusted EPS decreased to $0.40 per diluted share compared to $0.47 in the same quarter last year. Adjusted operating income for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 decreased 15% compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Adjusted operating margin was 30.1%, compared to 35.5% in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Adjusted operating margin was unfavorably impacted by the acquisition of Lunaphore, unfavorable volume, and product mix.

Segment Results

Management uses adjusted operating results to monitor and evaluate performance of the Company's business segments, as highlighted below.

Protein Sciences Segment

The Company's Protein Sciences segment is one of the world's leading suppliers of specialized proteins such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies and reagents, to the biotechnology and academic research communities. Additionally, the segment provides an array of platforms useful in various areas of protein analysis. Protein Sciences segment's second quarter fiscal 2024 net sales were $197.7 million, a decrease of 3% from $203.9 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Organic revenue for the segment declined 4%, with foreign currency exchange having a 1% favorable impact. Protein Sciences segment's operating margin was 40.3% in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to 43.8% in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. The segment's operating margin decreased primarily due to unfavorable volume and product mix.

Diagnostics and Genomics Segment

The Company's Diagnostics and Genomics segment provides blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, hematology instrument controls, immunoassays and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market. The Diagnostics and Genomics segment also develops and provides spatial biology products as well as exosome-based diagnostics for various pathologies, including prostate cancer. The Diagnostics and Genomics segment's second quarter fiscal 2024 net sales were $75.4 million, an increase of 11% from $68.0 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Organic revenue growth was 5% for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, with acquisitions having a 5% impact and foreign exchange having a favorable impact of 1%. The Diagnostics and Genomics segment's operating margin was 6.0% in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to 12.2% in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. The segment's operating margin decreased primarily due to the Lunaphore acquisition.

Use of non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures:

This press release contains financial measures that have not been calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (GAAP). These non-GAAP measures include:

  • Organic revenue
  • Adjusted diluted earnings per share
  • Adjusted net earnings
  • Adjusted tax rate
  • Adjusted gross margin
  • Adjusted operating income
  • Adjusted operating margin
  • Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA)
  • Adjusted EBITDA

We provide these measures as additional information regarding our operating results. We use these non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate our performance and in making financial and operational decisions, including with respect to incentive compensation. We believe that our presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency with respect to our results of operations and that these measures are useful for period-to-period comparison of results.

Our non-GAAP financial measure of organic revenue represents revenue growth excluding revenue from acquisitions within the preceding 12 months, the impact of foreign currency, as well as the impact of partially-owned consolidated subsidiaries. Excluding these measures provides more useful period-to-period comparison of revenue results as it excludes the impact of foreign currency exchange rates, which can vary significantly from period to period, and revenue from acquisitions that would not be included in the comparable prior period. Revenues from partially-owned subsidiaries consolidated in our financial statements are also excluded from our organic revenue calculation, as those revenues are not fully attributable to the Company. There was no revenue from partially-owned consolidated subsidiaries in fiscal year 2024 due to the sale of Changzhou Eminence Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (Eminence) in the first quarter of fiscal 2023. Revenue from partially-owned consolidated subsidiaries was $2.0 million for the year ended June 30, 2023.

Our non-GAAP financial measures for adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted net earnings, in total and on a per share basis, exclude stock-based compensation, which is inclusive of the employer portion of payroll taxes on those stock awards, the costs recognized upon the sale of acquired inventory, amortization of acquisition intangibles, restructuring and restructuring-related costs, and other non-recurring items including non-recurring costs, goodwill and long-lived asset impairments, and gains. Stock-based compensation is excluded from non-GAAP adjusted net earnings because of the nature of this charge, specifically the varying available valuation methodologies, subjection assumptions, variety of award types, and unpredictability of amount and timing of employer related tax obligations. The Company excludes amortization of purchased intangible assets, purchase accounting adjustments, including costs recognized upon the sale of acquired inventory and acquisition-related expenses inclusive of the changes in fair value contingent consideration, and other non-recurring items including gains or losses on legal settlements, goodwill and long-lived asset impairment charges, and one-time assessments from this measure because they occur as a result of specific events, and are not reflective of our internal investments, the costs of developing, producing, supporting and selling our products, and the other ongoing costs to support our operating structure. Costs related to restructuring and restructuring-related activities, including reducing overhead and consolidating facilities, are excluded because we believe they are not indicative of our normal operating costs.  Additionally, these amounts can vary significantly from period to period based on current activity. The Company also excludes revenue and expense attributable to partially-owned consolidated subsidiaries in the calculation of our non-GAAP financial measures as the revenues and expenses are not fully attributable to the Company.

The Company's non-GAAP adjusted operating margin and adjusted net earnings, in total and on a per share basis, also excludes acquisition related expenses inclusive of the changes in fair value of contingent consideration, gain and losses from investments, as they are not part of our day-to-day operating decisions (excluding our equity method investment in Wilson Wolf as it is certain to be acquired in the future) and certain adjustments to income tax expense. Additionally, gains and losses from investments that are either isolated or cannot be expected to occur again with any predictability are excluded. The Company independently calculates a non-GAAP adjusted tax rate to be applied to the identified non-GAAP adjustments considering the impact of discrete items on these adjustments and the jurisdictional mix of the adjustments. In addition, the tax impact of other discrete and non-recurring charges which impact our reported GAAP tax rate are adjusted from net earnings. We believe these tax items can significantly affect the period-over-period assessment of operating results and not necessarily reflect costs and/or income associated with historical trends and future results.

Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of adjusted financial measures used in this press release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures as provided with the financial statements attached to this press release.

Forward Looking Statements:

Our press releases may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may affect the actual results of operations. The following important factors, among others, have affected and, in the future, could affect the Company's actual results: the effect of new branding and marketing initiatives, the integration of new businesses and leadership, the introduction and acceptance of new products, the funding and focus of the types of research by the Company's customers, the impact of the growing number of producers of biotechnology research products and related price competition,  general economic conditions, customer site closures or supply chain issues resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations, and the costs and results of research and product development efforts of the Company and of companies in which the Company has invested or with which it has formed strategic relationships.

For additional information concerning such factors, see the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements we make in our press releases due to new information or future events. Investors are cautioned not to place undue emphasis on these statements.

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne products assist scientific investigations into biological processes and the nature and progress of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated approximately $1.1 billion in net sales in fiscal 2023 and has approximately 3,200 employees worldwide. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit www.bio­techne.com.

Contact:

David Clair, Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

[email protected] 

612-656-4416

BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)
















QUARTER

SIX MONTHS


ENDED

ENDED


12/31/2023

12/31/2022

12/31/2023

12/31/2022

Net Sales

$

272,598

$

271,581

$

549,533

$

541,236

Cost of sales

96,011

88,221

187,755

178,280

Gross margin

176,587

183,360

361,778

362,956

Operating Expenses:













Selling, general and administrative



115,667

93,010

220,998

192,386

Research and development

22,916

22,459

46,914

46,362

Total Operating Expenses

138,583

115,469

267,912

238,748

Operating income



38,004

67,891

93,866

124,208

Other income (expense)

(4,617)

(1,462)

(10,921)

45,938

Earnings before income taxes

33,387

66,429

82,945

170,146

Income taxes (benefit)

5,922

16,424

4,486

30,407

Net earnings, including noncontrolling interest

$

27,465

$

50,005

$

78,459

$

139,739

Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest







179

Net earnings attributable to Bio-Techne

$

27,465

$

50,005

$

78,459

$

139,560

Earnings per share:











Basic

$

0.17

$

0.32

$

0.50

$

0.89

Diluted


$

0.17

$

0.31

$

0.49

$

0.86

Weighted average common shares outstanding











Basic

157,533

157,011

157,826

156,887

Diluted

160,060

161,750

161,001

161,766

BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)










12/31/2023

6/30/2023

ASSETS





Cash and equivalents

$

130,132

$

180,571

Short-term available-for-sale investments

5,520

23,739

Accounts receivable, net

207,451

218,468

Inventories

180,839

171,638

Current assets held-for-sale

26,647

Other current assets

40,051

27,066

Total current assets

590,640

621,482







Property and equipment, net

234,204

226,200

Right of use asset

100,863

98,326

Goodwill and intangible assets, net

1,530,687

1,407,382

Other assets

274,359

285,302

Total assets

$

2,730,753

$

2,638,692







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

81,668

$

77,306

Contract liabilities

28,427

23,069

Income taxes payable

6,646

12,022

Contingent consideration payable



3,500

Operating lease liabilities - current

12,672

11,199

Current liabilities held-for-sale

1,593

Other current liabilities

4,225

1,413

Total current liabilities

135,231

128,509







Deferred income taxes

71,575

88,982

Long-term debt obligations

447,000

350,000

Operating lease liabilities

96,027

93,766

Other long-term liabilities

17,361

10,919

Stockholders' equity

1,963,559

1,966,516

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

2,730,753

$

2,638,692

BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN PERCENTAGE

(Unaudited)




QUARTER

SIX MONTHS


ENDED

ENDED


12/31/2023

12/31/2022

12/31/2023

12/31/2022

Gross margin percentage - GAAP

64.8

%

67.5

%

65.8

%

67.1

%

Identified adjustments:











Costs recognized upon sale of acquired inventory

0.1

%

0.0

%

0.1

%

0.1

%

Amortization of intangibles

4.3

%

4.1

%

4.3

%

4.1

%

Stock compensation expense

0.1

%

0.1

%

0.1

%

0.1

%

Restructuring and restructuring-related costs

0.4

%

%

0.2

%

%

Impact of partially-owned consolidated subsidiaries1)

%

%

%

(0.1)

%

Gross margin percentage - Adjusted

69.7

%

71.7

%

70.5

%

71.3

%

1) Includes the quarterly results of the partially-owned consolidated subsidiary prior to the sale of this partially-owned consolidated subsidiary to a third party in the first fiscal quarter of 2023.

BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN PERCENTAGE

(Unaudited)
















QUARTER

SIX MONTHS


ENDED

ENDED


12/31/2023

12/31/2022

12/31/2023

12/31/2022

Operating margin percentage - GAAP

13.9

%

25.0

%

17.1

%

22.9

%

Identified adjustments:











Costs recognized upon sale of acquired inventory

0.1

%

0.0

%

0.1

%

0.1

%

Amortization of intangibles

7.3

%

7.0

%

7.2

%

7.1

%

Acquisition related expenses and other

(0.2)

%

(3.0)

%

(0.2)

%

(1.3)

%

Stock-based compensation, inclusive of employer taxes

4.8

%

6.2

%

4.4

%

6.0

%

Restructuring and restructuring-related costs

2.0

%

0.3

%

1.0

%

0.5

%

Impairment of assets held-for-sale

2.2

%

%

1.1

%

%

Impact of partially-owned consolidated subsidiaries1)

%

%

%

(0.1)

%

Operating margin percentage - Adjusted

30.1

%

35.5

%

30.7

%

35.2

%

1) Includes the quarterly results of the partially-owned consolidated subsidiary prior to the sale of this partially-owned consolidated subsidiary to a third party in the first fiscal quarter of 2023. As disclosed in our use of Non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures, the adjusted operating margin percentages excludes partially-owned consolidated revenue and expense amounts. Due to the sale of this partially-owned consolidated subsidiary in the first fiscal quarter of 2023, there was no impact on operating margin for quarter and six months ended December 31, 2023 and the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The excluded revenue and excluded operating (income)/loss attributable to partially-owned consolidated subsidiaries had a 0.1% and (0.2%) impact, respectively, on the operating margin for the first six months of fiscal 2023.

BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION

NON-GAAP ADJUSTED CONSOLIDATED NET EARNINGS and EARNINGS per SHARE

(In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)




QUARTER

SIX MONTHS


ENDED

ENDED


12/31/2023

12/31/2022

12/31/2023

12/31/2022

Net earnings before taxes - GAAP

$

33,387

$

66,429

$

82,945

$

170,146

Identified adjustments attributable to Bio-Techne:














Costs recognized upon sale of acquired inventory

183

100

364

400

Amortization of intangibles

19,769

19,125

39,620

38,408

Amortization of Wilson Wolf intangible assets and acquired inventory

4,208



8,416


Acquisition related expenses and other

(381)

(8,162)

(822)

(7,484)

Gain on sale of partially-owned consolidated subsidiaries







(11,682)

Stock-based compensation, inclusive of employer taxes

12,958

16,878

24,453

32,336

Restructuring and restructuring-related costs

5,518

780

5,607

2,950

Investment (gain) loss and other non-operating



74

(283)

(38,013)

Impairment of assets held-for-sale

6,038



6,038


Impact of partially-owned consolidated subsidiaries1)







(420)

Net earnings before taxes - Adjusted1)

$

81,680

$

95,224

$

166,338

$

186,641

Non-GAAP tax rate

22.0

%

21.0

%

22.0

%

21.0

%

Non-GAAP tax expense

$

17,964

$

19,998

$

36,579

$

39,195

Non-GAAP adjusted net earnings attributable to Bio-Techne1)

$

63,716

$

75,226

$

129,759

$

147,446

Earnings per share - diluted - Adjusted1)

$

0.40

$

0.47

$

0.81

$

0.91


1)

Includes the quarterly results of the partially-owned consolidated subsidiary prior to the sale of this partially-owned consolidated subsidiary to a third party in the first fiscal quarter of 2023.


BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION

NON-GAAP adjusted tax rate (In percentages)

(Unaudited)















QUARTER

SIX MONTHS


ENDED

ENDED


12/31/2023

12/31/2022

12/31/2023

12/31/2022

GAAP effective tax rate

17.7

%

24.7

%

5.4

%

17.9

%

Discrete items

8.3

(7.0)

18.0

1.9

Impact of non-taxable net gain



(0.2)



1.4

Annual forecast update

(2.6)

3.7




Long-term GAAP tax rate

23.4

%

21.2

%

23.4

%

21.2

%

Rate impact items












Stock based compensation

(2.1)

%

(2.0)

%

(2.4)

%

(2.5)

%

Other

0.7

1.8

1.0

2.3

Total rate impact items

(1.4)

%

(0.2)

%

(1.4)

%

(0.2)

%

Non-GAAP adjusted tax rate

22.0

%

21.0

%

22.0

%

21.0

%

BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION

SEGMENT REVENUE

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)
















QUARTER

SIX MONTHS


ENDED

ENDED


12/31/2023

12/31/2022

12/31/2023

12/31/2022

Protein Sciences segment revenue

$

197,670

$

203,887

$

402,325

$

403,836

Diagnostics and Genomics segment revenue

75,408

68,003

148,204

137,907

lntersegment revenue

(480)

(309)

(996)

(507)

Consolidated revenue

$

272,598

$

271,581

$

549,533

$

541,236

BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION

SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)
















QUARTER

SIX MONTHS


ENDED

ENDED


12/31/2023

12/31/2022

12/31/2023

12/31/2022

Protein Sciences segment operating income

$

79,586

$

89,336

$

167,947

$

175,278

Diagnostics and Genomics segment operating income

4,556

8,296

5,082

16,934

Segment operating income

84,142

97,632

173,029

192,212

Corporate general, selling, and administrative

(2,197)

(1,165)

(4,195)

(2,567)

Adjusted operating income

81,945

96,467

168,834

189,645

Cost recognized upon sale of acquired inventory

(183)

(100)

(364)

(400)

Amortization of intangibles

(19,769)

(19,125)

(39,620)

(38,408)

Acquisition related expenses and other

525

8,307

1,114

8,010

Impact of partially-owned consolidated subsidiaries1)







647

Stock-based compensation, inclusive of employer taxes

(12,958)

(16,878)

(24,453)

(32,336)

Restructuring and restructuring-related costs

(5,518)

(780)

(5,607)

(2,950)

Impairment of assets held-for-sale

(6,038)



(6,038)

Operating income

$

38,004

$

67,891

$

93,866

$

124,208

1) Includes the quarterly results of the partially-owned consolidated subsidiary prior to the sale of this partially-owned consolidated subsidiary to a third party in the first fiscal quarter of 2023.

BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)













QUARTER

SIX MONTHS

ENDED

ENDED

12/31/2023

12/31/2022

12/31/2023

12/31/2022

Net earnings attributable to Bio-Techne

$

27,465

$

50,005

$

78,459

$

139,560

Net interest expense (income)

3,513

1,388

7,516

4,745

Depreciation and amortization

27,804

26,703

56,343

53,344

Income taxes (benefit)

5,922

16,424

4,486

30,407

EBITDA attributable to Bio-Techne

64,704

94,520

146,804

228,056

Costs recognized upon sale of acquired inventory

183

100

364

400

Acquisition related expenses and other

(381)

(8,162)

(822)

(7,484)

Amortization of Wilson Wolf intangible assets and acquired inventory

4,208


8,416

Gain on sale of partially-owned consolidated subsidiaries






(11,682)

Stock-based compensation, inclusive of employer taxes

12,958

16,878

24,453

32,336

Restructuring and restructuring-related costs

5,518

780

5,607

2,950

Investment (gain) loss and other non-operating



74

(283)

(38,013)

Impairment of assets held-for-sale

6,038


6,038

Impact of partially-owned consolidated subsidiaries1)






(241)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

93,228

$

104,190

$

190,577

$

206,322


1)

Net earnings attributable to Bio-Techne excludes non-controlling interest of approximately 43% of the GAAP net earnings or loss for Eminence. To prevent double-counting the non-controlling interest component within our Adjusted EBITDA calculation, the amount accounts for both the non-controlling interest within the GAAP metric and the impact of partially-owned consolidated subsidiaries within our Non-GAAP adjusted consolidated net earnings table. 


BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION

CONDENSED CASH FLOW

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)










SIX MONTHS


ENDED


12/31/2023

12/31/2022

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES





Net earnings

$

78,459

$

139,739

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities





Depreciation and amortization

56,343

53,344

Costs recognized on sale of acquired inventory

364

400

Deferred income taxes

(22,314)

(6,365)

Stock-based compensation expense

22,846

31,205

Gain on sale of CCXI investment



(37,176)

Fair value adjustment to available-for-sale investments

(283)

(839)

(Gain) loss on equity method investment

4,295

Fair value adjustment to contingent consideration payable

(3,500)

(8,600)

Gain on sale of Eminence



(11,682)

Impairment of assets held-for-sale

6,038

Other operating activities

251

(39,561)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

142,499

120,465

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES





Proceeds from sale of available-for-sale investments

23,759

26,509

Purchases of available-for-sale investments

(5,526)

(20,500)

Proceeds from sale of CCXI investment



73,219

Additions to property and equipment

(28,456)

(15,665)

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(169,707)

(101,184)

Distributions from (Investments in) Wilson Wolf

2,149

Proceeds from sale of Eminence



17,824

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(177,781)

(19,797)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES





Cash dividends

(25,213)

(25,106)

Proceeds from stock option exercises

19,670

16,977

Long-term debt activity, net

97,000

(56,000)

Re-purchases of common stock

(80,042)

(19,562)

Taxes paid on RSUs and net share settlements

(21,302)

(17,853)

Other financing activity



(2,457)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(9,887)

(104,001)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(5,270)

(4,552)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(50,439)

(7,885)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

180,571

172,567

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

130,132

$

164,682

SOURCE Bio-Techne Corporation

Also from this source

BIO-TECHNE DECLARES DIVIDEND

BIO-TECHNE DECLARES DIVIDEND

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) announced that its Board of Directors has decided to pay a dividend of $0.08 per share for the quarter ended...
BIO-TECHNE'S ADVANCED CELL DIAGNOSTICS (ACD) SETS NEW STANDARD IN SPATIAL BIOLOGY WITH PROTEASE-FREE RNASCOPE MULTIOMICS

BIO-TECHNE'S ADVANCED CELL DIAGNOSTICS (ACD) SETS NEW STANDARD IN SPATIAL BIOLOGY WITH PROTEASE-FREE RNASCOPE MULTIOMICS

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) today announced that Advanced Cell Diagnostics (ACD), a Bio-Techne spatial biology brand, has set a new...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Earnings

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.