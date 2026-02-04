Bio-Techne Releases Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) today reported its financial results for the second quarter ending December 31, 2025.

Second Quarter FY2026 Highlights

Second quarter revenue was $295.9 million with reported and organic growth flat to prior year.

GAAP earnings per share (EPS) was $0.24 versus $0.22 one year ago. Delivered adjusted EPS of $0.46 compared to $0.42 one year ago.

Ongoing productivity and cost containment initiatives led to 31.1% adjusted operating margin, an increase of 100 basis points compared to the prior year period.

Strong commercial execution and improving end-markets drove growth in the China/APAC region for the third consecutive quarter.

"I am pleased with the Bio-Techne team's continued execution in a stabilizing operating environment," said Kim Kelderman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bio-Techne. "For the fourth consecutive quarter we delivered double-digit growth in our biggest end market, large pharma. That momentum, together with improving performance in biotech, continued stabilization among our U.S. academic customers, and ongoing growth in Asia, drove results that were largely in line with our expectations."

Kelderman continued, "In 2026, Bio-Techne proudly celebrates its 50th anniversary. Over the past five decades, we have built a durable, differentiated portfolio that serves high-growth, high-value applications and accelerates innovation in science and medicine. I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished to date. As we look ahead, our strong position enables us to drive continued innovation, growth, and value for all our stakeholders."

Conference Call

Bio-Techne will host an earnings conference call today, February 4, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. CST. To listen, please dial 1-800-579-2543 or 1-785-424-1789 (for international callers), and reference conference ID TECHQ2. The earnings call can also be accessed via webcast through the following link https://investors.bio-techne.com/ir-calendar.

A recorded rebroadcast will be available for interested parties unable to participate in the live conference call by dialing 1-844-512- 2921 or 1-412-317-6671 (for international callers) and referencing Conference ID 11160826. The replay will be available from 11:00 a.m. CST on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, until 11:00 p.m. CST on Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2026

Revenue

Net sales and organic revenue for the second quarter were flat at $295.9 million compared to the prior year. Foreign currency exchange had a favorable impact of 2%, and non-recurring prior year revenue from a business held-for-sale had an unfavorable impact of 2%.

GAAP Earnings Results

GAAP EPS was $0.24 per diluted share versus $0.22 in the same quarter last year. GAAP operating income for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 increased 15% to $54.5 million compared to $47.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025. GAAP operating margin was 18.4% compared to 16.0% in the second quarter of fiscal 2025. Current quarter GAAP operating margin was favorably impacted by ongoing profitability initiatives and the Exosome Diagnostics divestiture, partially offset by unfavorable product mix.

Non-GAAP Earnings Results

Adjusted EPS increased to $0.46 per diluted share compared to $0.42 in the same quarter last year. Adjusted operating income increased to $92.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 compared to second quarter of fiscal 2025 adjusted operating income of $88.7 million. Adjusted operating margin was 31.1% for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 compared to 30.1% in the second quarter of fiscal 2025. Adjusted operating margin was favorably impacted by ongoing profitability initiatives and the Exosome Diagnostics divestiture, partially offset by unfavorable product mix.

Segment Results

Management uses adjusted operating results to monitor and evaluate performance of the Company's business segments, as highlighted below.

Protein Sciences Segment

The Company's Protein Sciences segment is one of the world's leading suppliers of specialized proteins such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies and reagents, to the biopharma and academic research communities. Additionally, the segment provides an array of platforms essential in various areas of protein analysis. The Protein Sciences segment's second quarter fiscal 2026 net sales were $215.1 million, an increase of 2% from $211.6 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2025. As of December 31, 2023, a business within the Protein Sciences segment met the criteria as held-for-sale; this held-for-sale business has been excluded from the segment's operating results for both periods presented. Organic revenue decreased 1% for the second quarter of fiscal 2026, with foreign currency exchange having a favorable impact of 3%. The Protein Sciences segment's operating margin decreased to 39.3% in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 compared to 41.2% in the second quarter of fiscal 2025. The segment's operating margin decreased primarily due to unfavorable product mix, partially offset by ongoing profitability initiatives.

Diagnostics and Spatial Biology Segment

The Company's Diagnostics and Spatial Biology segment develops and provides spatial biology products, carrier screening and oncology kits. The Diagnostics and Spatial Biology segment also provides blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, hematology instrument controls, immunoassays and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market. The Diagnostics and Spatial Biology segment's second quarter fiscal 2026 net sales were $81.2 million, a decrease of 4% from $84.1 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2025. As of June 30, 2025, a business within the Diagnostics and Spatial Biology segment met the criteria as held-for-sale; this held-for-sale business has been excluded from the segment's fiscal 2026 operating results. Organic revenue growth was 3% for the second quarter of fiscal 2026, with foreign exchange having a favorable impact of 1%. The held-for-sale business had an unfavorable impact of 8%. The Diagnostics and Spatial Biology segment's operating margin increased to 10.4% in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 compared to 3.9% in the second quarter of fiscal 2025. The segment's operating margin was favorably impacted by the Exosome Diagnostics divestiture and ongoing profitability initiatives, partially offset by unfavorable product mix.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne products assist scientific investigations into biological processes and the nature and progress of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated over $1.2 billion in net sales in fiscal 2025 and has approximately 3,100 employees worldwide. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit www.bio­techne.com.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These statements use words and variations of words, such as "will," "plan," "continue," "believe," "outlook," "expect," and "predict." These statements are made as of the date of this press release, are based on current expectations of future events, and thus are inherently subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances beyond the Company's control. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the Company's expectations and projections. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, without limitation: the effect of new branding and marketing initiatives, the integration of new businesses and leadership, the introduction and acceptance of new products, the funding and focus of the types of research by the Company's customers, the impact of the growing number of producers of biotechnology research products and related price competition, general economic conditions, the impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations, and the costs and results of research and product development efforts of the Company and of companies in which the Company has invested or with which it has formed strategic relationships.

For additional information concerning these risks, uncertainties, and other factors, see the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake and we expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements due to new information, changed assumptions, or future events, except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

The Company's financial statements are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (GAAP). This press release contains financial measures that have not been calculated in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures include:

Organic revenue and organic revenue growth

Adjusted gross margin

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA)

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted operating income

Adjusted operating margin

Adjusted tax rate

Adjusted net earnings

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in insolation or as a substitute for any measure derived in accordance with GAAP and may also be inconsistent with similar measures presented by other companies. Reconciliations of these measures to the applicable most closely comparable GAAP measures, and reasons for the Company's use of these measures, are presented in the attached pages.

Contact: David Clair, Vice President, Investor Relations

[email protected]

612-656-4416

BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





























Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2025

2024

2025

2024 Net sales

$ 295,877

$ 297,031

$ 582,432

$ 586,489 Cost of sales



104,600



103,145



203,043



209,586 Gross margin



191,277



193,886



379,389



376,903 Operating expenses:























Selling, general and administrative



113,691



121,451



229,904



240,612 Research and development



23,125



25,016



47,366



48,885 Total operating expenses



136,816



146,467



277,270



289,497 Operating income



54,461



47,419



102,119



87,406 Other income (expense)



(3,677)



(4,543)



(3,344)



(4,359) Earnings before income taxes



50,784



42,876



98,775



83,047 Income taxes



12,775



7,986



22,581



14,557 Net earnings

$ 38,009

$ 34,890

$ 76,194

$ 68,490 Earnings per share:























Basic

$ 0.24

$ 0.22

$ 0.49

$ 0.43 Diluted

$ 0.24

$ 0.22

$ 0.49

$ 0.42 Weighted average common shares outstanding:























Basic



155,839



158,431



155,652



158,481 Diluted



156,999



160,626



156,750



161,353

BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN AND ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN PERCENTAGE (In thousands) (Unaudited)































Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended





December 31,

December 31,





2025

2024

2025

2024

Total consolidated net sales

$ 295,877

$ 297,031

$ 582,432

$ 586,489

Business held-for-sale(1)



—



1,849



5,439



4,152

Revenue from recurring operations

$ 295,877

$ 295,182

$ 576,993

$ 582,337





























Gross margin - GAAP

$ 191,277

$ 193,886

$ 379,389

$ 376,903

Gross margin percentage - GAAP



64.6 %

65.3 %

65.1 %

64.3 %



























Identified adjustments:

























Costs recognized upon sale of acquired inventory

$ —

$ 185

$ —

$ 373

Amortization of intangibles



9,473



10,630



18,912



22,410

Stock-based compensation, inclusive of employer taxes



467



395



852



667

Restructuring and restructuring-related costs



1,526



2,691



3,604



7,589

Impact of business held-for-sale(1)



—



376



(2,581)



(182)

Adjusted gross margin

$ 202,743

$ 208,163

$ 400,176

$ 407,760

Adjusted gross margin percentage(2)



68.5 %

70.5 %

69.4 %

70.0 %





(1) December 31, 2024 amounts relate to the Protein Sciences segment business that met the held-for-sale criteria on December 31, 2023. December 31, 2025 amounts relate to the Diagnostics and Spatial Biology segment business that met the held-for-sale criteria on June 30, 2025. (2) Adjusted gross margin percentage excludes both revenue and gross margin of the businesses that met the held-for-sale criteria during the respective periods.

BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (In thousands) (Unaudited)





Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2025

2024

2025

2024 Net earnings

$ 38,009

$ 34,890

$ 76,194

$ 68,490 Net interest expense (income)



1,274



800



3,235



2,050 Depreciation and amortization



24,709



27,084



49,049



55,221 Income taxes



12,775



7,986



22,581



14,557 EBITDA



76,767



70,760



151,059



140,318 Amortization of Wilson Wolf intangible assets



2,490



2,489



4,979



4,979 Acquisition related expenses and other



2,239



2,324



5,747



4,186 Certain litigation charges



2,140



1,386



4,549



1,678 Stock-based compensation, inclusive of employer taxes



14,198



15,238



26,294



25,875 Restructuring and restructuring-related costs



3,739



3,287



11,249



14,309 Investment (gain) loss and other non-operating (income) loss



1,842



—



(304)



— Recovery of assets held-for-sale



—



—



(6,789)



— Impact of business held-for-sale(1)



—



627



2,573



479 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 103,415

$ 96,111

$ 199,357

$ 191,824





(1) December 31, 2024 amounts relate to the Protein Sciences segment business that met the held-for-sale criteria on December 31, 2023. December 31, 2025 amounts relate to the Diagnostics and Spatial Biology segment business that met the held-for-sale criteria on June 30, 2025.

BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME AND ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN PERCENTAGE (In thousands) (Unaudited)





Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended





December 31,

December 31,





2025

2024

2025

2024

Total consolidated net sales

$ 295,877

$ 297,031

$ 582,432

$ 586,489

Business held-for-sale(1)



—



1,849



5,439



4,152

Revenue from recurring operations

$ 295,877

$ 295,182

$ 576,993

$ 582,337





























Operating income - GAAP

$ 54,461

$ 47,419

$ 102,119

$ 87,406

Operating income percentage - GAAP



18.4 %

16.0 %

17.5 %

14.9 %



























Identified adjustments:

























Amortization of intangibles



15,379



18,559



30,729



38,300

Acquisition related expenses and other



2,093



2,195



5,444



3,896

Certain litigation charges



2,140



1,386



4,549



1,678

Stock-based compensation, inclusive of employer taxes



14,198



15,238



26,294



25,875

Restructuring and restructuring-related costs



3,739



3,287



11,249



14,309

Recovery of assets held-for-sale



—



—



(6,789)



—

Impact of business held-for-sale(1)



—



627



2,573



479

Adjusted operating income

$ 92,010

$ 88,711

$ 176,168

$ 171,943

Adjusted operating margin percentage(2)



31.1 %

30.1 %

30.5 %

29.5 %





(1) December 31, 2024 amounts relate to the Protein Sciences segment business that met the held-for-sale criteria on December 31, 2023. December 31, 2025 amounts relate to the Diagnostics and Spatial Biology segment business that met the held-for-sale criteria on June 30, 2025. (2) Adjusted operating margin percentage excludes both revenue and operating margin for the businesses that met the held-for-sale criteria during the respective periods.

BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTED TAX RATE (In percentages) (Unaudited)





Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2025

2024

2025

2024 GAAP effective tax rate

25.2 %

18.6 %

22.9 %

17.5 % Discrete items

0.5



5.1



3.3



6.1

Annual forecast update

0.5



(0.1)



—



—

Long-term GAAP tax rate

26.2 %

23.6 %

26.2 %

23.6 % Rate impact items























Stock based compensation

(2.9) %

(2.8) %

(2.8) %

(2.9) % Other

(1.0)



0.7



(1.1)



0.8

Total rate impact items

(3.9) %

(2.1) %

(3.9) %

(2.1) % Non-GAAP adjusted tax rate

22.3 %

21.5 %

22.3 %

21.5 %

BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2025

2024



2025

2024

Net earnings before taxes - GAAP

$ 50,784

$ 42,876



$ 98,775

$ 83,047

Identified adjustments:



























Amortization of intangibles



15,379



18,559





30,729



38,300

Amortization of Wilson Wolf intangible assets



2,490



2,489





4,979



4,979

Acquisition related expenses and other



2,239



2,324





5,747



4,186

Certain litigation charges



2,140



1,386





4,549



1,678

Stock-based compensation, inclusive of employer taxes



14,198



15,238





26,294



25,875

Restructuring and restructuring-related costs



3,739



3,287





11,249



14,309

Investment (gain) loss and other non-operating (income) loss



1,842



—





(304)



—

Recovery of assets held-for-sale



—



—





(6,789)



—

Impact of business held-for-sale(1)



—



627





2,573



479

Net earnings before taxes - Adjusted

$ 92,811

$ 86,786



$ 177,802

$ 172,853

Non-GAAP tax rate



22.3 %

21.5 %



22.3 %

21.5 % Non-GAAP tax expense

$ 20,697

$ 18,659



$ 39,650

$ 37,195

Non-GAAP adjusted net earnings

$ 72,114

$ 68,127



$ 138,152

$ 135,658

Earnings per share - diluted - Adjusted

$ 0.46

$ 0.42



$ 0.88

$ 0.84







(1) December 31, 2024 amounts relate to the Protein Sciences segment business that met the held-for-sale criteria on December 31, 2023. December 31, 2025 amounts relate to the Diagnostics and Spatial Biology segment business that met the held-for-sale criteria on June 30, 2025.

BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION SEGMENT REVENUE (In thousands) (Unaudited)





Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2025

2024

2025

2024 Protein Sciences segment revenue

$ 215,084

$ 211,551

$ 417,272

$ 416,086 Diagnostics and Spatial Biology segment revenue



81,180



84,135



160,638



167,327 Other revenue(1)



—



1,849



5,439



4,152 lntersegment revenue



(387)



(504)



(917)



(1,076) Consolidated revenue

$ 295,877

$ 297,031

$ 582,432

$ 586,489





(1) December 31, 2024 amounts relate to the Protein Sciences segment business that met the held-for-sale criteria on December 31, 2023. December 31, 2025 amounts relate to the Diagnostics and Spatial Biology segment business that met the held-for-sale criteria on June 30, 2025.

BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME (In thousands) (Unaudited)





Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2025

2024

2025

2024 Protein Sciences segment operating income

$ 84,615

$ 87,112

$ 162,328

$ 167,653 Diagnostics and Spatial Biology segment operating income



8,432



3,240



17,310



7,517 Segment operating income



93,047



90,352



179,638



175,170 Corporate general, selling, and administrative



(1,037)



(1,641)



(3,470)



(3,227) Adjusted operating income



92,010



88,711



176,168



171,943 Amortization of intangibles



(15,379)



(18,559)



(30,729)



(38,300) Acquisition related expenses and other



(2,093)



(2,195)



(5,444)



(3,896) Certain litigation charges



(2,140)



(1,386)



(4,549)



(1,678) Stock-based compensation, inclusive of employer taxes



(14,198)



(15,238)



(26,294)



(25,875) Restructuring and restructuring-related costs



(3,739)



(3,287)



(11,249)



(14,309) Recovery of assets held-for-sale



—



—



6,789



— Impact of business held-for-sale(1)



—



(627)



(2,573)



(479) Operating income

$ 54,461

$ 47,419

$ 102,119

$ 87,406





(1) December 31, 2024 amounts relate to the Protein Sciences segment business that met the held-for-sale criteria on December 31, 2023. December 31, 2025 amounts relate to the Diagnostics and Spatial Biology segment business that met the held-for-sale criteria on June 30, 2025.

BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited)







December 31,



June 30,



2025

2025 ASSETS











Cash and equivalents

$ 172,879

$ 162,186 Accounts receivable, net



184,614



206,876 Inventories



205,447



189,446 Current assets held-for-sale



—



12,332 Other current assets



74,492



37,460 Total current assets



637,432



608,300













Property and equipment, net



234,383



245,719 Right of use assets



68,249



73,399 Goodwill and intangible assets, net



1,315,551



1,346,534 Other assets



267,084



283,916 Total assets

$ 2,522,699

$ 2,557,868













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 91,632

$ 116,765 Contract liabilities



31,030



32,571 Income taxes payable



2,476



10,770 Operating lease liabilities - current



13,710



14,098 Other current liabilities



1,578



1,645 Total current liabilities



140,426



175,849













Deferred income taxes



11,021



6,169 Long-term debt obligations



260,000



346,000 Operating lease liabilities



77,185



83,960 Other long-term liabilities



23,078



27,082 Stockholders' equity



2,010,989



1,918,808 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,522,699

$ 2,557,868

BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended



December 31,



2025

2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES











Net earnings

$ 76,194

$ 68,490 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities











Depreciation and amortization



49,049



55,221 Costs recognized on sale of acquired inventory



—



373 Deferred income taxes



5,203



(13,417) Stock-based compensation expense



25,640



24,892 (Gain) Loss on equity method investment



(404)



(420) Asset impairment restructuring



3,253



9,841 Recovery of assets held-for-sale



(6,789)



— Other operating activities



(42,150)



3,255 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



109,996



148,235 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES











Proceeds from sale of available-for-sale investments



—



1,085 Additions to property and equipment



(11,284)



(15,993) Distributions from Wilson Wolf



1,351



1,403 Investment in Spear Bio



—



(15,000) Proceeds from sale of assets held-for-sale



4,617



1,789 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



(5,316)



(26,716) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES











Cash dividends



(24,914)



(25,424) Proceeds from stock option exercises



28,234



30,641 Long-term debt activity, net



(86,000)



(19,000) Repurchases of common stock



(24)



(75,628) Taxes paid on RSUs and net share settlements



(10,486)



(5,997) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



(93,190)



(95,408) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



(797)



(353) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



10,693



25,758 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



162,186



151,791 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 172,879

$ 177,549

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release contains financial measures that have not been calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (GAAP). We provide these measures as additional information regarding our operating results. We use these non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate our performance and in making financial and operational decisions, including with respect to incentive compensation. We believe that our presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency with respect to our results of operations and that these measures are useful for period-to-period comparison of results. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures as provided with the financial statements attached to this press release.

Our non-GAAP financial measure of organic revenue and organic revenue growth represent revenue growth excluding revenue from acquisitions within the preceding 12 months, the impact of foreign currency, the impact of businesses held-for-sale, as well as the impact of partially-owned consolidated subsidiaries. Excluding these measures provides more useful period-to-period comparison of revenue results as it excludes the impact of foreign currency exchange rates, which can vary significantly from period to period, and revenue from acquisitions that would not be included in the comparable prior period. Revenues from businesses held-for-sale are excluded from our organic revenue calculation starting on the date they become held-for-sale as that revenue will not be comparable in future periods. Revenues from partially-owned subsidiaries consolidated in our financial statements are also excluded from our organic revenue calculations, as those revenues are not fully attributable to the Company. There was no revenue from partially-owned consolidated subsidiaries in fiscal years 2026 or 2025.

Our non-GAAP financial measures for adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted net earnings, in total and on a per share basis, exclude stock-based compensation, which is inclusive of the employer portion of payroll taxes on those stock awards, the costs recognized upon the sale of acquired inventory, amortization of acquisition intangibles, and restructuring and restructuring-related costs. Stock-based compensation is excluded from adjusted net earnings because of the nature of this charge, specifically the varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions, variety of award types, and unpredictability of amount and timing of employer related tax obligations. The Company excludes amortization of purchased intangible assets, purchase accounting adjustments, including costs recognized upon the sale of acquired inventory, and other non-recurring items including gains or losses on goodwill and long-lived asset impairment charges, and one-time assessments from this measure because they occur as a result of specific events, and are not reflective of our internal investments, the costs of developing, producing, supporting and selling our products, and the other ongoing costs to support our operating structure. Costs related to restructuring and restructuring-related activities, including reducing overhead and consolidating facilities, are excluded because we believe they are not indicative of our normal operating costs. Additionally, these amounts can vary significantly from period to period based on current activity. The Company also excludes revenue and expense attributable to partially-owned consolidated subsidiaries as well as revenue and expense attributable to businesses held-for-sale in the calculation of our non-GAAP financial measures.

The Company's non-GAAP adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted net earnings, in total and on a per share basis, also exclude acquisition related expenses inclusive of the changes in fair value of contingent consideration, and other non-recurring items including certain costs related to the transition to a new CEO, goodwill and long-lived asset impairments, and gains. We also exclude certain litigation charges which are facts and circumstances specific including costs to resolve litigation and legal settlement (gains and losses). In some cases, these costs may be a result of litigation matters at acquired companies that were not probable, inestimable, or unresolved at the time of acquisition.

The Company's non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net earnings, in total and on a per share basis, also excludes gains and losses from investments, as they are not part of our day-to-day operating decisions (excluding our equity method investment in Wilson Wolf as it is certain to be acquired in the future) and certain adjustments to income tax expense. Additionally, gains and losses from investments that are either isolated or cannot be expected to occur again with any predictability are excluded. The Company independently calculates a non-GAAP adjusted tax rate to be applied to the identified non-GAAP adjustments considering the impact of discrete items on these adjustments and the jurisdictional mix of the adjustments. In addition, the tax impact of other discrete and non-recurring charges which impact our reported GAAP tax rate are adjusted from net earnings. We believe these tax items can significantly affect the period-over-period assessment of operating results and not necessarily reflect costs and/or income associated with historical trends and future results.

SOURCE Bio-Techne Corporation