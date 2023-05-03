BIO-TECHNE RELEASES THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2023 RESULTS

MINNEAPOLIS, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Third Quarter FY2023 Highlights

Third quarter organic revenue increased by 3% (1% reported) to $294.1 million and 4% (2% reported) in the first nine months of fiscal 2023 to $835.4 million .





and 4% (2% reported) in the first nine months of fiscal 2023 to . GAAP earnings per share 1) (EPS) was $0.43 versus $0.37 one year ago. Delivered adjusted EPS 1) of $0.53 , consistent with prior year adjusted EPS.





(EPS) was versus one year ago. Delivered adjusted EPS of , consistent with prior year adjusted EPS. Successful execution within our cell and gene therapy growth platform with another record quarter in GMP protein sales and completion of a 20% ownership stake in Wilson Wolf .





. Increased ExoDx Prostate test adoption and utilization continued to accelerate with test volume and associated revenue growing over 70%. The ExoDx Prostate test increased its addressable market by approximately 50% after receiving expanded Medicare coverage to include an annual test for patients with a prior negative biopsy but are thought to be at high risk for prostate cancer and are considering a repeat biopsy.





Expansion of our spatial biology platform through a strategic partnership with Lunaphore to develop the first fully automated same-slide spatial multiomics solution.

1)On November 29, 2022, the company executed a four-for-one split of Bio-Techne's common stock in the form of a stock dividend to all shareholders of record on November 14, 2022. All references made to share or per share amounts in this press release have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the effects of the stock split.

The Company's financial statements are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP). Adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted net earnings, adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating income, adjusted tax rate, organic growth, adjusted operating margin, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures that exclude certain items detailed later in this press release under the heading "Use of non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures." A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is included in this press release.

"Our third quarter performance was consistent with our expectations, as we continue to lap high growth rates from the prior year, China continued to recover from Covid-related restrictions, and biotech funding considerations impacted a subset of our biopharma customers," said Chuck Kummeth, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bio-Techne. "The team continued to effectively execute our strategy across the organization, enabling a 150 basis point sequential adjusted operating margin expansion to 37.0%."

Kummeth continued, "Two of our highest growth businesses, Cell Therapy and Exosome Diagnostics, both had strong quarters. Our broad portfolio of Cell Therapy enabling workflow solutions remained in high demand, once again delivering double-digit growth, including a second consecutive record quarter for our GMP Proteins business. Our ExoDx Prostate test continued its streak of record-breaking quarters, as test volume increased over 70% for the fifth consecutive quarter and associated revenue grew over 85%."

Kummeth concluded, "We are already seeing encouraging signs of a strong recovery in China, which combined with continued traction of our portfolio of innovative tools, bioactive reagents, and technologies positions the Company incredibly well for the future. We will continue to execute our long-term strategic plan, with a focus on delivering value to all of our stakeholders."

Third Quarter Fiscal 2023

Revenue

Net sales for the third quarter increased 1% to $294.1 million. Organic growth was 3% compared to the prior year with foreign currency exchange having an unfavorable impact of 2% and acquisitions having an immaterial impact.

GAAP Earnings Results

GAAP EPS was $0.43 per diluted share, versus $0.37 in the same quarter last year. Prior year GAAP EPS was unfavorably impacted by a non-recurring loss of approximately $17.2 million on our ChemoCentryx investment. GAAP operating income for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 decreased 11% to $80.2 million, compared to $90.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. GAAP operating margin was 27.3%, compared to 31.1% in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Prior year GAAP operating margin was favorably impacted by a non-recurring benefit related to the change in fair value of contingent consideration.

Non-GAAP Earnings Results

Adjusted EPS remained consistent with the same quarter in the prior year at $0.53 per diluted share with a reduction in adjusted operating income being offset by reduced net interest expense. Adjusted operating income for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 decreased 5% compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Adjusted operating margin was 37.0%, compared to 39.6% in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. The decrease from the prior year was due to the non-recurring prior year revenue related to the ExoTru kidney transplant rejection agreement, unfavorable foreign currency exchange, and strategic growth investments including the Namocell acquisition.

Segment Results

Management uses adjusted operating results to monitor and evaluate performance of the Company's business segments, as highlighted below.

Protein Sciences Segment

The Company's Protein Sciences segment is one of the world's leading suppliers of specialized proteins such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies and reagents, to the biotechnology and academic research communities. Additionally, the segment provides an array of platforms useful in various areas of protein analysis. Protein Sciences segment's third quarter fiscal 2023 net sales were $218.9 million, an increase of 3% from $213.2 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Organic growth for the segment was 5%, with foreign currency exchange having an unfavorable impact of 2% and acquisitions having an immaterial impact. Protein Sciences segment's operating margin was 45.1% in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to 45.4% in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. The segment's operating margin compared to the prior year was negatively impacted by unfavorable foreign currency exchange and the Namocell acquisition.

Diagnostics and Genomics Segment

The Company's Diagnostics and Genomics segment provides blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, hematology instrument controls, immunoassays and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market. The Diagnostics and Genomics segment also develops and provides in situ hybridization products as well as exosome-based diagnostics for various pathologies, including prostate cancer. The Diagnostics and Genomics segment's third quarter fiscal 2023 net sales were $75.7 million, a decrease of 3% from $77.7 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Organic revenue for the segment reduced by 2% from the prior year, with foreign exchange having an unfavorable impact of 1%. The Diagnostics and Genomics segment's operating margin was 15.2% in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to 25.0% in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. The segment's operating margin declined due to the prior year revenue related to the ExoTru kidney transplant rejection agreement as well as strategic investments to drive future revenue growth.

Use of non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures:

This press release contains financial measures that have not been calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (GAAP). These non-GAAP measures include:

Organic growth

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

Adjusted net earnings

Adjusted tax rate

Adjusted gross margin

Adjusted operating income

Adjusted operating margin

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA)

Adjusted EBITDA

We provide these measures as additional information regarding our operating results. We use these non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate our performance and in making financial and operational decisions, including with respect to incentive compensation. We believe that our presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency with respect to our results of operations and that these measures are useful for period-to-period comparison of results.

Our non-GAAP financial measure of organic growth represents revenue growth excluding revenue from acquisitions within the preceding 12 months, the impact of foreign currency, as well as the impact of partially-owned consolidated subsidiaries. Excluding these measures provides more useful period-to-period comparison of revenue results as it excludes the impact of foreign currency exchange rates, which can vary significantly from period to period, and revenue from acquisitions that would not be included in the comparable prior period. Revenues from partially-owned subsidiaries consolidated in our financial statements are also excluded from our organic revenue calculation, as those revenues are not fully attributable to the Company. There was no revenue from partially-owned consolidated subsidiaries for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 due to the sale of Changzhou Eminence Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (Eminence) in the first quarter of fiscal 2023. Revenue from partially-owned consolidated subsidiaries was $2.0 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2023.

Our non-GAAP financial measures for adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted net earnings, in total and on a per share basis, exclude stock-based compensation, the costs recognized upon the sale of acquired inventory, amortization of acquisition intangibles, acquisition related expenses inclusive of the changes in fair value of contingent consideration, and other non-recurring items including non-recurring costs, goodwill and long-lived asset impairments, and gains. Stock-based compensation is excluded from non-GAAP adjusted net earnings because of the nature of this charge, specifically the varying available valuation methodologies, subjection assumptions, variety of award types, and unpredictability of amount and timing of employer related tax obligations. The Company excludes amortization of purchased intangible assets, purchase accounting adjustments, including costs recognized upon the sale of acquired inventory and acquisition-related expenses inclusive of the changes in fair value contingent consideration, and other non-recurring items including gains or losses on legal settlements, goodwill and long-lived asset impairment charges, and one-time assessments from this measure because they occur as a result of specific events, and are not reflective of our internal investments, the costs of developing, producing, supporting and selling our products, and the other ongoing costs to support our operating structure. Additionally, these amounts can vary significantly from period to period based on current activity. The Company also excludes revenue and expense attributable to partially-owned consolidated subsidiaries in the calculation of our non-GAAP financial measures as the revenues and expenses are not fully attributable to the Company.

The Company's non-GAAP adjusted operating margin and adjusted net earnings, in total and on a per share basis, also excludes stock-based compensation expense, which is inclusive of the employer portion of payroll taxes on those stock awards, restructuring, impairments of equity method investments, gain and losses from investments, and certain adjustments to income tax expense. Impairments of equity investments are excluded as they are not part of our day-to-day operating decisions. Additionally, gains and losses from other investments that are either isolated or cannot be expected to occur again with any predictability are excluded. Costs related to restructuring activities, including reducing overhead and consolidating facilities, are excluded because we believe they are not indicative of our normal operating costs. The Company independently calculates a non-GAAP adjusted tax rate to be applied to the identified non-GAAP adjustments considering the impact of discrete items on these adjustments and the jurisdictional mix of the adjustments. In addition, the tax impact of other discrete and non-recurring charges which impact our reported GAAP tax rate are adjusted from net earnings. We believe these tax items can significantly affect the period-over-period assessment of operating results and not necessarily reflect costs and/or income associated with historical trends and future results.

Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of adjusted financial measures used in this press release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures as provided with the financial statements attached to this press release.

Forward Looking Statements:

Our press releases may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may affect the actual results of operations. The following important factors, among others, have affected and, in the future, could affect the Company's actual results: the effect of new branding and marketing initiatives, the integration of new businesses and leadership, the introduction and acceptance of new products, the funding and focus of the types of research by the Company's customers, the impact of the growing number of producers of biotechnology research products and related price competition, general economic conditions, customer site closures or supply chain issues resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations, and the costs and results of research and product development efforts of the Company and of companies in which the Company has invested or with which it has formed strategic relationships.

For additional information concerning such factors, see the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements we make in our press releases due to new information or future events. Investors are cautioned not to place undue emphasis on these statements.

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne products assist scientific investigations into biological processes and the nature and progress of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated approximately $1.1 billion in net sales in fiscal 2022 and has approximately 3,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit www.bio­ techne.com.

BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





QUARTER NINE MONTHS



ENDED ENDED



3/31/2023

3/31/2022 3/31/2023

3/31/2022 Net Sales

$ 294,146

$ 290,376 $ 835,382

$ 817,371 Cost of sales



91,984



88,918

270,265



261,225 Gross margin



202,162



201,458

565,117



556,146 Operating Expenses:





















Selling, general and administrative



99,238



89,269

291,624



276,137 Research and development



22,713



21,742

69,074



63,992 Total Operating Expenses



121,951



111,011

360,698



340,129 Operating income



80,211



90,447

204,419



216,017 Other income (expense)



(15)



(21,675)

45,924



6,317 Earnings before income taxes



80,196



68,772

250,343



222,334 Income taxes



9,978



8,628

40,385



21,150 Net earnings, including noncontrolling interest

$ 70,218

$ 60,144 $ 209,958

$ 201,184 Net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest



-



(595)

179



(9,343) Net earnings attributable to Bio-Techne



70,218



60,739

209,779



210,527 Earnings per share1):





















Basic

$ 0.45

$ 0.39 $ 1.34

$ 1.34 Diluted

$ 0.43

$ 0.37 $ 1.30

$ 1.28 Weighted average common shares outstanding1)





















Basic



157,311



157,087

157,071



156,899 Diluted



161,615



163,874

161,768



164,292

BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited)





3/31/2023

6/30/2022 ASSETS











Cash and equivalents

$ 127,282

$ 172,567 Short-term available-for-sale investments



29,915



74,462 Accounts receivable, net



216,415



194,548 Inventories



169,464



141,123 Other current assets



27,920



22,856 Total current assets



570,996



605,556













Property and equipment, net



223,571



223,242 Right of use asset



97,976



65,556 Goodwill and intangible assets, net



1,423,799



1,353,623 Other assets



283,354



46,828 Total assets

$ 2,599,696

$ 2,294,805













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 81,279

$ 113,704 Contract liabilities



24,878



23,406 Income taxes payable



18,168



13,237 Contingent consideration payable



5,250



— Operating lease liabilities - current



10,723



11,928 Current portion of long-term debt obligations



—



12,500 Other current liabilities



865



1,243 Total current liabilities



141,163



176,018













Deferred income taxes



94,607



98,994 Long-term debt obligations



370,000



243,410 Operating lease liabilities



93,267



58,133 Long-term contingent consideration payable



-



5,000 Other long-term liabilities



10,973



12,239 Stockholders' equity



1,889,686



1,701,011 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,599,696

$ 2,294,805

BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN PERCENTAGE (Unaudited)





QUARTER

NINE MONTHS



ENDED

ENDED



3/31/2023

3/31/2022

3/31/2023

3/31/2022 Gross margin percentage - GAAP

68.7 %

69.4 %

67.6 %

68.0 % Identified adjustments:























Costs recognized upon sale of acquired inventory

— %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.2 % Amortization of intangibles

3.8 %

3.5 %

4.1 %

3.7 % Stock compensation expense - COGS

0.1 %

0.1 %

0.1 %

0.1 % Impact of partially-owned consolidated subsidiaries1)

— %

0.2 %

0.0 %

0.3 % Gross margin percentage - Adjusted

72.6 %

73.2 %

71.8 %

72.3 %

1) Includes the quarterly results of the partially-owned consolidated subsidiary prior to the sale of this partially-owned consolidated subsidiary to a third party in the first fiscal quarter of 2023.

BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN PERCENTAGE (Unaudited)





QUARTER

NINE MONTHS



ENDED

ENDED



3/31/2023

3/31/2022

3/31/2023

3/31/2022 Operating margin percentage - GAAP

27.3 %

31.1 %

24.5 %

26.4 % Identified adjustments:























Costs recognized upon sale of acquired inventory

— %

— %

0.0 %

0.2 % Amortization of intangibles

6.6 %

6.3 %

6.9 %

6.7 % Acquisition related expenses and other

(0.5) %

(1.2) %

(1.1) %

(2.3) % Eminence Impairment

— %

— %

— %

2.3 % Stock-based compensation, inclusive of employer taxes

3.6 %

3.1 %

5.1 %

4.6 % Restructuring costs

0.0 %

(0.1) %

0.4 %

0.2 % Impact of partially-owned consolidated subsidiaries1)

— %

0.4 %

0.0 %

0.5 % Operating margin percentage - Adjusted

37.0 %

39.6 %

35.8 %

38.6 %

1) Includes the quarterly results of the partially-owned consolidated subsidiary prior to the sale of this partially-owned consolidated subsidiary to a third party in the first fiscal quarter of 2023. As disclosed in our use of Non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures, the adjusted operating margin percentages excludes partially-owned consolidated revenue and expense amounts. The excluded revenue attributable to partially-owned consolidated subsidiaries had no impact on the operating margin for the third quarter of fiscal 2023, and a 0.1% impact for the comparative prior period. The excluded operating (income)/loss had no impact on the operating margin for the third quarter of fiscal 2023, and 0.3% impact for the comparative prior period. The excluded revenue attributable to partially-owned consolidated subsidiaries had a 0.1% impact on the operating margin for the first nine months of fiscal 2023 and had a 0.1% impact for the first nine months of fiscal 2022. The excluded operating (income)/loss had a (0.1)% impact on the operating margin for the first nine months of fiscal 2023, and 0.4% on the first nine months of fiscal 2022.

BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION NON-GAAP ADJUSTED CONSOLIDATED NET EARNINGS and EARNINGS per SHARE (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





QUARTER

NINE MONTHS





ENDED

ENDED





3/31/2023

3/31/2022



3/31/2023

3/31/2022

Net earnings before taxes- GAAP

$ 80,196

$ 68,772



$ 250,343

$ 222,334

Identified adjustments attributable to Bio-Techne:



























Costs recognized upon sale of acquired inventory



—



—





400



1,596

Amortization of intangibles



19,286



18,173





57,694



54,942

Acquisition related expenses and other



(1,187)



(3,616)





(8,670)



(19,046)

Eminence impairment



—



—





—



18,715

Gain on sale of partially owned consolidated subsidiaries



—



—





(11,682)



—

Stock-based compensation, inclusive of employer taxes



10,543



9,056





42,879



37,731

Restructuring costs



—



(291)





2,950



1,638

Investment (gain) loss and other non-operating



(314)



18,100





(38,328)



(16,530)

Impact of partially-owned consolidated subsidiaries1)



—



1,028





(420)



3,595

Net earnings before taxes - Adjusted1)

$ 108,524

$ 111,222



$ 295,166

$ 304,975

Non-GAAP tax rate



21.0 %

21.2 %



21.0 %

21.2 % Non-GAAP tax expense



22,790



23,656





61,985



64,732

Non-GAAP adjusted net earnings attributable to Bio-Techne1)

$ 85,734

$ 87,566



$ 233,181

$ 240,243

Earnings per share - diluted - Adjusted1,2)

$ 0.53

$ 0.53



$ 1.44

$ 1.46



1) Includes the results of the partially-owned consolidated subsidiary prior to the sale of this partially-owned consolidated subsidiary to a third party in the first fiscal quarter of 2023. 2) Prior period share and per share amounts have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the four-for-one stock split effected in the form of a stock dividend in November 2022.

BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION NON-GAAP adjusted tax rate (In percentages) (Unaudited)





QUARTER

NINE MONTHS



ENDED

ENDED



3/31/2023

3/31/2022

3/31/2023

3/31/2022 GAAP effective tax rate

12.4 %

12.5 %

16.1 %

9.5 % Discrete items

7.1



9.1



3.5



14.3

Impact of non-taxable net gain

—



—



1.0



—

Annual forecast update

1.1



2.2



—



—

Long-term GAAP tax rate

20.6 %

23.8 %

20.6 %

23.8 % Rate impact items























Stock based compensation

(1.5) %

(1.7) %

(2.0) %

(1.8) % Other

1.9 %

(0.9) %

2.4 %

(0.8) % Total rate impact items

0.4 %

(2.6) %

0.4 %

(2.6) % Non-GAAP adjusted tax rate

21.0 %

21.2 %

21.0 %

21.2 %

BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION SEGMENT REVENUE (In thousands) (Unaudited)





QUARTER

NINE MONTHS



ENDED

ENDED



3/31/2023

3/31/2022

3/31/2023

3/31/2022 Protein Sciences segment revenue

$ 218,903

$ 213,176

$ 622,739

$ 615,332 Diagnostics and Genomics segment revenue



75,669



77,679



213,577



203,191 lntersegment revenue



(426)



(479)



(934)



(1,152) Consolidated revenue

$ 294,146

$ 290,376

$ 835,382

$ 817,371

BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME (In thousands) (Unaudited)





QUARTER

NINE MONTHS



ENDED

ENDED



3/31/2023

3/31/2022

3/31/2023

3/31/2022 Protein Sciences segment operating income

$ 98,756

$ 96,750

$ 274,035

$ 280,131 Diagnostics and Genomics segment operating income



11,464



19,405



28,399



37,748 Segment operating income



110,220



116,155



302,434



317,879 Corporate general, selling, and administrative



(1,513)



(1,588)



(4,082)



(3,122) Adjusted operating income



108,707



114,567



298,352



314,757 Cost recognized upon sale of acquired inventory



—



—



(400)



(1,596) Amortization of intangibles



(19,286)



(18,173)



(57,694)



(54,942) Acquisition related expenses and other



1,333



3,710



9,343



19,328 Eminence Impairment



—



—



—



(18,715) Impact of partially-owned consolidated subsidiaries1)



—



(892)



647



(3,446) Stock-based compensation, inclusive of employer taxes



(10,543)



(9,056)



(42,879)



(37,731) Restructuring costs



—



291



(2,950)



(1,638) Operating income

$ 80,211

$ 90,447

$ 204,419

$ 216,017

1) Includes the quarterly results of the partially-owned consolidated subsidiary prior to the sale of this partially-owned consolidated subsidiary to a third party in the first fiscal quarter of 2023.

BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (In thousands) (Unaudited)



QUARTER

NINE MONTHS

ENDED

ENDED

3/31/2023

3/31/2022

3/31/2023

3/31/2022 Net earnings attributable to Bio-Techne $ 70,218

$ 60,739

$ 209,779

$ 210,527 Net interest expense (income)

393



2,324



5,138



8,198 Depreciation and amortization

26,971



25,367



80,315



75,203 Income taxes (benefit)

9,978



8,628



40,385



21,150 EBITDA attributable to Bio-Techne

107,560



97,058



335,617



315,078 Costs recognized upon sale of acquired inventory

-



-



400



1,596 Acquisition related expenses and other

(1,187)



(3,616)



(8,670)



(19,046) Eminence impairment

—



—



—



18,715 Gain on sale of partially owned consolidated subsidiaries

—



—



(11,682)



— Stock-based compensation, inclusive of employer taxes

10,543



9,056



42,879



37,731 Restructuring costs

—



(291)



2,950



1,638 Investment (gain) loss and other

(314)



18,100



(38,328)



(16,530) Impact of partially-owned consolidated subsidiaries1)

—



433



(241)



(5,748) Adjusted EBITDA $ 116,602

$ 120,740

$ 322,925

$ 333,434

1) Net earnings attributable to Bio-Techne excludes non-controlling interest of approximately 43% of the GAAP net earnings or loss for Eminence. To prevent double-counting the non-controlling interest component within our Adjusted EBITDA calculation, the amount accounts for both the non-controlling interest within the GAAP metric and the impact of partially-owned consolidated subsidiaries within our Non-GAAP adjusted consolidated net earnings table

BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION CONDENSED CASH FLOW (In thousands) (Unaudited)





NINE MONTHS



ENDED



3/31/2023

3/31/2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES











Net earnings

$ 209,958

$ 201,184 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities











Depreciation and amortization



80,315



75,203 Costs recognized on sale of acquired inventory



400



1,596 Deferred income taxes



(22,651)



7,888 Stock-based compensation expense



41,315



33,777 Gain on sale of CCXI investment



(37,176)



— Fair value adjustment to available for sale investments



(1,153)



(15,569) Contingent consideration payments - operating



—



(3,300) Fair value adjustment to contingent consideration payable



(10,350)



(20,600) Asset impairment restructuring



—



546 Eminence impairment



—



18,715 Gain on sale of Eminence



(11,682)



— Other operating activities



(77,976)



(76,885) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



171,000



222,555 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES











Additions to property and equipment



(27,413)



(31,338) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired



(101,184)



— Investment of forward purchase contract



—



(25,000) Investment in Wilson Wolf



(232,000)



— Proceeds from sale of Eminence



17,824



— Proceeds from sale of CCXI investment



73,219



— Other investing activities



8,661



(21,943) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



(260,893)



(78,281) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES











Cash dividends



(37,688)



(37,646) Proceeds from stock option exercises



21,399



68,346 Long-term debt activity, net



114,000



(82,375) Contingent consideration payments - financing



—



(700) Share repurchases



(19,562)



(102,132) Taxes paid on RSUs and net share settlements



(28,854)



(23,406) Other financing activity



(2,457)



788 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



46,838



(177,125) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



(2,230)



(5,419) Net increase (decrease)in cash and cash equivalents



(45,285)



(38,270) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



172,567



199,091 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 127,282

$ 160,821

