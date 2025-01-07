BIO-TECHNE SUCCESSFUL ON SECOND CLAIM OF REVERSE ENGINEERING BY MILTENYI BIOTEC

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) today announced that it prevailed on another claim that Miltenyi Biotec B.V. & Co. KG commercialized antibodies developed based on information obtained by reverse engineering Bio-Techne's proprietary R&D Systems branded NKG2C/CD159c antibodies. This follows a similar case from 2023, where Miltenyi was found to have reversed engineered and commercialized Bio-Techne's proprietary R&D Systems branded TIGIT and CCR-7 antibodies.

Bio-Techne took legal action against Miltenyi in the Cologne Regional Court, Germany (docket no. 33 O 221/24), after discovering that the variable regions of Miltenyi's NKG2C/CD159c antibodies were 100% identical to the R&D Systems antibodies. In addition to finding that Miltenyi has been marketing and selling these reverse engineered antibodies, the court determined that Bio-Techne is entitled to monetary damages related to sales of the reverse engineered antibodies, reimbursement for Bio-Techne's costs incurred to demonstrate that Miltenyi copied our antibodies and additional detailed information regarding Miltenyi's unlawful reverse engineering activities.

"We are pleased the court has recognized that Miltenyi has repeatedly and unlawfully passed off Bio-Techne's proprietary innovations to Miltenyi's customers as their own," said Kim Kelderman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bio-Techne. "We have spent almost five decades developing our extensive catalogue of solutions that enable the scientific community to discover novel biological insights and develop advanced therapeutics. We will continue to vigorously defend our intellectual property against Miltenyi and any other potential offenders."

Miltenyi may appeal the Court's ruling.

