BIO-TECHNE TO HIGHLIGHT MULTIPLE APPLICATIONS OF THE MauriceFlex™ SYSTEM AT THE ANNUAL ASMS CONFERENCE

MINNEAPOLIS, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) will showcase multiple applications of its recently launched MauriceFlex™ System at the 72nd ASMS Conference on Mass Spectrometry and Allied Topics, taking place June 2nd-6th in Anaheim, California. The MauriceFlex system is Bio-Techne's latest imaged capillary isoelectric focusing (icIEF) solution, which enables icIEF-based fractionation in addition to routine icIEF and capillary electrophoresis-sodium dodecyl sulfate (CE-SDS) assays. By simplifying charge variant fraction collection, the MauriceFlex system powers flexible downstream protein characterization with various mass spectrometric (MS) methods. At ASMS, Bio-Techne will feature a breakfast seminar and several poster presentations to highlight its innovations in biomolecular characterization.

The breakfast seminar titled "Solving the Challenges of Protein Charge Heterogeneity Characterization using icIEF," will take place on June 4th in Room 213A of the Anaheim Convention Center. During this session, Dr. Chris Heger from Bio-Techne and Dr. Sara Carillo from the National Institute for Bioprocessing Research and Training will provide insights into applications of the MauriceFlex system, including its unique ability to fractionate charge isoforms in monoclonal antibodies, followed by downstream characterization on various MS systems. The seminar will also highlight the fractionation of AAV capsid proteins, demonstrating the MauriceFlex system's suitability in cell and gene therapy applications.

In addition to the seminar, Bio-Techne will present seven posters, featuring collaborations with key industry partners including Pfizer, 908 Devices, and more. These posters will detail advances in charge isoform characterization of a variety of molecules including AAVs and bispecific antibodies, showcasing charge isoform fractionation followed by downstream characterization methods such as CZE-MS, CD-MS, and LC-MS.

"Adding icIEF fractionation capability in the MauriceFlex system enables our customers to combine icIEF with mass spectrometry analysis, leading to a novel protein characterization approach. The power of this unique capability is illustrated through a number of collaborations highlighted at this year's ASMS conference," said Will Geist, President of the Protein Sciences Segment, Bio-Techne. "We are excited to engage scientists with our seminar and posters and demonstrate our leadership in protein characterization, so that they have all the tools needed to create life-saving therapies for patients around the world."

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne products assist scientific investigations into biological processes and the nature and progress of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated over $1.1 billion in net sales in fiscal 2023 and has approximately 3,100 employees worldwide. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit http://www.bio-techne.com or follow the Company on social media at Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

