BIO-TECHNE TO PRESENT AT INVESTOR HEALTHCARE CONFERENCES

News provided by

Bio-Techne Corporation

Aug 26, 2024, 07:00 ET

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) today announced that Kim Kelderman, President and Chief Executive Officer will present at the following investor conferences:

Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference
September 4, 2024
4:05 PM EDT

2024 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference
September 6, 2024
11:00 AM EDT

Baird 2024 Global Healthcare Conference
September 10, 2024
1:25 PM EDT

A live webcast of the presentations can be accessed via the IR Calendar page of Bio-Techne's Investor Relations website at https://investors.bio-techne.com/ir-calendar.

About Bio-Techne
Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne products assist scientific investigations into biological processes and the nature and progress of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated approximately $1.2 billion in net sales in fiscal 2024 and has approximately 3,100 employees worldwide. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit https://www.bio-techne.com or follow the Company on social media at: FacebookLinkedInTwitter or YouTube.

Contact:

David Clair, Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development
[email protected]
612-656-4416 

SOURCE Bio-Techne Corporation

Also from this source

BIO-TECHNE DECLARES DIVIDEND

BIO-TECHNE DECLARES DIVIDEND

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) announced that its Board of Directors has decided to pay a dividend of $0.08 per share for the quarter ended...
BIO-TECHNE RELEASES FOURTH QUARTER FISCAL 2024 RESULTS

BIO-TECHNE RELEASES FOURTH QUARTER FISCAL 2024 RESULTS

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter ending June 30, 2024. Fourth Quarter FY2024...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics