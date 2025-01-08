BIO-TECHNE TO PRESENT AT PHACILITATE ADVANCED THERAPIES WEEK 2025

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) today announced it will showcase its new ProPak™ GMP cytokines, alongside its portfolio of innovative products and solutions supporting cell and gene therapy development and manufacturing at Phacilitate's Advanced Therapies Week, taking place January 20-23 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Texas.

Bio-Techne will feature its cell and gene therapy workflow reproducibility and scalability solutions, including its portfolio of high-quality reagents and analytical technologies, at booth 517. Highlights include the recently launched ProPak liquid GMP cytokines, which combine with Wilson Wolf's G-Rex® bioreactor, available through ScaleReady, or similar platforms to enable a closed process solution to streamline and de-risk cytokine delivery for T cell manufacturing. The booth will also showcase the Ella™ automated ELISA platform and its Simple Plex™ assays, which represent the ideal solution for QC release testing, as well as Bio-Techne's full suite of protein analytical instruments for in-process and final product characterization of cell and gene therapies.

Dr. David Hermanson, Principal Scientist for Cell & Gene Therapy Research & Development at Bio-Techne, will present a breakout session on closed system manufacturing. The discussion will focus on strategies to ensure flexibility and scalability throughout all phases of cell therapy programs. He will also address critical regulatory, economic, and quality control factors to consider when selecting cell therapy manufacturing platforms. Dr. Hermanson's presentation will take place on Tuesday, January 21 at 12:15 PM.

Dr. Hermanson will also host a product demonstration in the Innovation Zone on Wednesday, January 22 at 10:00 AM, highlighting the integration of ProPak cytokines into T cell manufacturing workflows utilizing G-Rex bioreactors and the advantages of adopting closed system solutions. Both ProPak GMP cytokines and G-Rex bioreactors are available through Bio-Techne's strategic partnership with ScaleReady.

"Bio-Techne is deeply committed to the highly efficient manufacturing of lifesaving cell and gene-modified cell therapies," said Will Geist, President of Bio-Techne's Protein Sciences Segment. "ProPak GMP Cytokines provide the precise quantity of cytokines needed for highly simplified closed system expansion of CAR-T and TCR-T cell drug products with excellent cell characteristics. In addition to ProPaks, we are looking forward to showcasing our full suite of cell and gene therapy workflow solutions at this important conference."

Breakout Presentation:

Closed Systems, Open Possibilities: Considerations for Futureproofing Cell Therapy Manufacturing

Track: Cell Therapy Manufacturing

Session: Considering the End Early – What Parts of the Process Can You Get Right From the Start

Tuesday, January 21 at 12:15 PM, Theatre 1

Presenter: David Hermanson, Ph.D.

Innovation Zone Product Demonstration:

Streamlining Cytokine Delivery for Scalable, Closed System T Cell Manufacturing

Wednesday, January 22 at 10:00 AM, Innovation Zone

Presenter: David Hermanson, Ph.D.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne products assist scientific investigations into biological processes and the nature and progress of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With hundreds of thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated approximately $1.2 billion in net sales in fiscal 2024 and has approximately 3,100 employees worldwide. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit http://www.bio-techne.com or follow the Company on social media at Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

Contact: David Clair, Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

[email protected]

612-656-4416

About ScaleReady

ScaleReady provides the field of cell and gene-modified cell therapy (CGT) with a G-Rex centric manufacturing platform that enables the world's most practical, flexible, scalable, and affordable CGT drug product development and manufacturing.

The G-Rex manufacturing platform is currently used by a rapidly growing list of over 800 organizations and is producing drug products for approximately 50% of CGT clinical trials as well as 5 commercially approved CGT drugs.

CGT entities relying on the breadth and scope of ScaleReady's expertise can expect to save years of time and millions of dollars on the path to CGT commercialization.

For more information about the ScaleReady G-Rex® Grant Program, please contact [email protected].

