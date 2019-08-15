Bio-Techne To Present At The Baird 2019 Global Healthcare Conference

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) today announced that Chuck Kummeth, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Baird 2019 Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at 10:15 a.m. EDT. The conference will be held at the Intercontinental New York Barclay in New York, NY.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed via Bio-Techne's Investor Relations website at https://investors.bio-techne.com/ or through the following link http://wsw.com/webcast/baird56/tech/.