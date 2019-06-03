Bio-Techne To Present At The Goldman Sachs 40th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

MINNEAPOLIS, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) today announced that Chuck Kummeth, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Goldman Sachs 40th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 11th, 2019, at 1:20 p.m. PDT. The conference will be held at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed via Bio-Techne's Investor Relations website at https://investors.bio-techne.com/ or through the following link https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/fEXdCzpB7LFm8ZnoS4YhL5?domain=cc.talkpoint.com.