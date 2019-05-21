Bio-Techne To Present At The Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference

MINNEAPOLIS, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) today announced that Chuck Kummeth, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 5th, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. EDT. The conference will be held at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in New York City.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed via Bio-Techne's Investor Relations website at https://investors.bio-techne.com/ or through the following link http://wsw.com/webcast/jeff118/tech/.