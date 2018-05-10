Bio-Techne To Present At The UBS Global Healthcare Conference

MINNEAPOLIS, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) today announced that Chuck Kummeth, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, at 8:00 a.m. EDT. The conference will be held at the Grand Hyatt New York in New York City.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed via Bio-Techne's Investor Relations website at https://investors.bio-techne.com/ or through the following link https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/Vgx0C4xkzNTzZEBNtMuxJP?domain=cc.talkpoint.com.