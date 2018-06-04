Bio-Techne To Present At The William Blair 38th Annual Growth Stock Conference

MINNEAPOLIS, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) today announced that Chuck Kummeth, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the William Blair 38th Annual Growth Stock Conference on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at 1:20 p.m. CDT. The conference will be held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Chicago.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed via Bio-Techne's Investor Relations website at https://investors.bio-techne.com/ or through the following link http://wsw.com/webcast/blair54/tech/.