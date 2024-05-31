BIO-TECHNE TO PRESENT AT UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCES

MINNEAPOLIS, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) today announced that Kim Kelderman, President and Chief Executive Officer will present at the following investor conferences:

William Blair 44th Annual Growth Conference
June 4, 2024
9:20 AM CDT

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
June 6, 2024
9:30 AM EDT

Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
June 11, 2024
9:20 AM EDT

A live webcast of the presentations can be accessed via the IR Calendar page of Bio-Techne's Investor Relations website at https://investors.bio-techne.com/ir-calendar.

About Bio-Techne 
Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne products assist scientific investigations into biological processes and the nature and progress of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated over $1.1 billion in net sales in fiscal 2023 and has approximately 3,100 employees worldwide. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit https://www.bio-techne.com or follow the Company on social media at: FacebookLinkedInTwitter or YouTube.

