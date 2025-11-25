Bio-Techne to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Bio-Techne Corporation

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) today announced that it will present at the following investor conferences:

8th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference 2025
December 2, 2025
8:20 AM EST

Citi's 2025 Global Healthcare Conference
December 3, 2025
3:15 PM EST

53rd Annual Nasdaq Investor Conference
December 9, 2025
9:30 AM GMT

A live webcast of the presentations can be accessed via the IR Calendar page of Bio-Techne's Investor Relations website at https://investors.bio-techne.com/ir-calendar.

About Bio-Techne
Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne products assist scientific investigations into biological processes and the nature and progress of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With hundreds of thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated over $1.2 billion in net sales in fiscal 2025 and has approximately 3,100 employees worldwide. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit https://www.bio-techne.com or follow the Company on social media at: LinkedIn, X or YouTube.

Contact:  David Clair, Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development


[email protected]

