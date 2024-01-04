BIO-TECHNE TO SHOWCASE CELL AND GENE THERAPY MANUFACTURING TOOLS AT PHACILITATE ADVANCED THERAPIES WEEK 2024

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) today announced it will present its portfolio of products and solutions to enable cell and gene therapy development and manufacturing at Phacilitate's Advanced Therapies Week, taking place January 16-19 at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami, Florida.

Bio-Techne's booth (#509) will feature its wide range of products, services, and capabilities that enable cell and gene therapy development and workflow solutions. These include the non-viral gene editing TcBuster™ transposon system for immune cell engineering, GMP media and liquid cytokines for immune cell expansion, Fluorokines™ fluorescent labeled proteins and optimized multi-color flow cytometry panels for CAR-T and CAR-NK cell characterization, RNAscope™ in situ hybridization assays for therapeutic visualization, and automated analytical instruments for final product characterization and in vivo monitoring.

David Hermanson, Director for Cell & Gene Therapy Applications at Bio-Techne, will present a technical talk at the conference focusing on how gene modified cell therapies can be manufactured at scale using the TcBuster transposon system, specialty media, and liquid cytokines in the G-Rex® bioreactor. Dr. Hermanson's talk will also describe how automated Simple Plex™ immunoassays on Ella™ can be used for the functional assessment of CAR-T cells. Dr. Hermanson's presentation is scheduled to take place on Friday, January 19 at 10:00 AM EST.

"My presentation will be a wonderful opportunity for attendees to learn how immune cell therapy development programs can benefit from a streamlined T cell manufacturing workflow and licensable transposon system for non-viral gene engineering," said Dr. Hermanson.

ScaleReady, Bio-Techne's strategic partnership with Fresenius Kabi and Wilson Wolf for integrated immune cell therapy manufacturing workflow solutions, will also be hosting a roundtable discussion bringing together industry leaders to discuss the importance of scalable and cost-effective closed system solutions for CAR-T cell manufacturing.

"In partnership with ScaleReady, Bio-Techne is proud to offer flexible cell and gene therapy workflow solutions that simplify the transition from RUO to GMP and allow for seamless process scale-up, enabling our customers to get their therapies to the clinic with speed and consistency," said Will Geist, President of Bio-Techne's Protein Sciences Segment.

Technical Talk:

Non-Viral Manufacturing of Gene Modified CAR T Therapies Using TcBuster™

Presentation: Non-Viral Solutions for Gene Therapy

Friday, January 19th at 10:00AM EST, Theatre 2

Presenter: David Hermanson, Ph.D.

Roundtable Talk:

Cell Therapy Manufacturing: A Look Under the Hood - Learning from Outside the Industry. Can we make CAR-T cells like we make cars? Thursday

Thursday, January 18th, at 8:00 AM EST, Theatre 2

Josh Ludwig , Global Commercial Director ScaleReady – Moderator

, Global Commercial Director ScaleReady – Moderator Ignacio Nunez , Founder and CEO BioExcellence LLC – Presenter and panelist

, Founder and CEO BioExcellence LLC – Presenter and panelist Ricardo Jimenez , SVP Tech Ops at Neurogene – Panelist

, SVP Tech Ops at Neurogene – Panelist Sarah Madonna, Sr Dir Manufacturing at Kiromic Biopharma – Panelist

Nick Casale , VP Global Facilities & Corporate Engineering Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical – Panelist

