BIO-TECHNE TO SHOWCASE CELL AND GENE THERAPY MANUFACTURING TOOLS AT PHACILITATE ADVANCED THERAPIES WEEK 2024

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) today announced it will present its portfolio of products and solutions to enable cell and gene therapy development and manufacturing at Phacilitate's Advanced Therapies Week, taking place January 16-19 at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami, Florida.

Bio-Techne's booth (#509) will feature its wide range of products, services, and capabilities that enable cell and gene therapy development and workflow solutions. These include the non-viral gene editing TcBuster™ transposon system for immune cell engineering, GMP media and liquid cytokines for immune cell expansion, Fluorokines™ fluorescent labeled proteins and optimized multi-color flow cytometry panels for CAR-T and CAR-NK cell characterization, RNAscope™ in situ hybridization assays for therapeutic visualization, and automated analytical instruments for final product characterization and in vivo monitoring.

David Hermanson, Director for Cell & Gene Therapy Applications at Bio-Techne, will present a technical talk at the conference focusing on how gene modified cell therapies can be manufactured at scale using the TcBuster transposon system, specialty media, and liquid cytokines in the G-Rex® bioreactor. Dr. Hermanson's talk will also describe how automated Simple Plex™ immunoassays on Ella™ can be used for the functional assessment of CAR-T cells. Dr. Hermanson's presentation is scheduled to take place on Friday, January 19 at 10:00 AM EST.

"My presentation will be a wonderful opportunity for attendees to learn how immune cell therapy development programs can benefit from a streamlined T cell manufacturing workflow and licensable transposon system for non-viral gene engineering," said Dr. Hermanson.

ScaleReady, Bio-Techne's strategic partnership with Fresenius Kabi and Wilson Wolf for integrated immune cell therapy manufacturing workflow solutions, will also be hosting a roundtable discussion bringing together industry leaders to discuss the importance of scalable and cost-effective closed system solutions for CAR-T cell manufacturing.

"In partnership with ScaleReady, Bio-Techne is proud to offer flexible cell and gene therapy workflow solutions that simplify the transition from RUO to GMP and allow for seamless process scale-up, enabling our customers to get their therapies to the clinic with speed and consistency," said Will Geist, President of Bio-Techne's Protein Sciences Segment.

Technical Talk:

Non-Viral Manufacturing of Gene Modified CAR T Therapies Using TcBuster™
Presentation: Non-Viral Solutions for Gene Therapy
Friday, January 19th at 10:00AM EST, Theatre 2
Presenter: David Hermanson, Ph.D.

Roundtable Talk:

Cell Therapy Manufacturing: A Look Under the Hood - Learning from Outside the Industry. Can we make CAR-T cells like we make cars? Thursday
Thursday, January 18th, at 8:00 AM EST, Theatre 2

  • Josh Ludwig, Global Commercial Director ScaleReady – Moderator
  • Ignacio Nunez, Founder and CEO BioExcellence LLC – Presenter and panelist
  • Ricardo Jimenez, SVP Tech Ops at Neurogene – Panelist
  • Sarah Madonna, Sr Dir Manufacturing at Kiromic Biopharma – Panelist
  • Nick Casale, VP Global Facilities & Corporate Engineering Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical – Panelist

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne products assist scientific investigations into biological processes and the nature and progress of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated over $1.1 billion in net sales in fiscal 2023 and has approximately 3,100 employees worldwide. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit http://www.bio-techne.com or follow the Company on social media at Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

Contact: David Clair, Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development
[email protected]
612-656-4416

About ScaleReady

ScaleReady brings the future of cell and gene therapies to life with its powerful and versatile manufacturing platform. Delivering rapid expansion of immune cells at any scale—reducing complexity and cost while providing superior repeatability and cell quality. Founded in 2020, ScaleReady is a joint venture of Bio-Techne, Fresenius Kabi, and Wilson Wolf that brings together tools and technologies for cell culture, cell activation, gene editing, and cell processing from each founding partner. Learn more at www.scaleready.com.

