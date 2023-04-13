BIO-TECHNE TO SHOWCASE INNOVATIVE CANCER RESEARCH, CELL THERAPY AND MANUFACTURING TOOLS AT AACR 2023 CONFERENCE

MINNEAPOLIS, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) today announced it will present its portfolio of products and solutions to advance cancer research and enable cell and gene therapy development and manufacturing at the upcoming annual meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), taking place April 14-19 in Orlando, Florida.

Bio-Techne's booth (#1763) will feature its wide range of products, services and capabilities that enable cancer research and discoveries as well as cell and gene therapy development and workflow solutions including its industry leading portfolio of reagents, immunoassays, proteomic analytical instruments, spatial biology solutions and companion diagnostics capabilities. Additionally, several scientists from the Company will present posters with updates on biomarkers of therapeutic benefit, structural and chemical biology, and spatial biology.

"I am excited to highlight our broad portfolio of tools, reagents and workflow solutions that enable cancer research at this important conference," commented Chuck Kummeth, President and CEO of Bio-Techne. "Bio-Techne's portfolio plays a critical role in the discoveries that further the scientific communities' understanding of cancer and other diseases, enabling the development of next-generation treatments and therapies, including the emerging class of cell and gene therapies. I am proud of the impact our Company has on research and ultimately improving the lives of patients around the globe."

Poster Presentations:

An exosome-based ESR1 monitoring RT-qPCR technology that rapidly and accurately detects circulating tumor acquired resistance variants at ≤0.1% frequency in liquid biopsy samples

Tuesday, April 18th from 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM EDT

Presenter: Gary Latham, Ph. D.

Section 37, Poster Board #29, Abstract #4354

Development of p300-targeting PROTACs with enhanced selectivity and onset of degradation

Tuesday, April 18th from 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM EDT

Presenter: Hannah Maple, Ph. D.

Section 14, Poster Board #3, Abstract #3841

Multiomic spatial analysis with simultaneous detection of small RNAs, mRNAs and proteins using the novel RNAscope™ Plus Technology

Tuesday April 18th from 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM EDT

Presenter: Sayantani Basak, Ph. D.

Section 11, Poster Board #7, Abstract #3775

Interrogating the tumor-immune landscape with a novel automated RNAscope™ assay for multiplexed detection of RNA and protein

Wednesday, April 19 from 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM EDT

Presenter: Anushka Dikshit, Ph. D.

Section 43, Poster Board #11, Abstract #6771

Poster in Collaboration Presentations:

Application of a multiplex urinalysis test for predicting treatment response in patients with BCG unresponsive bladder cancer: a pilot study

Tuesday, April 18th from 1:30 PM – 5:00 PM EDT

Presenter: Hideki Furuya, Ph. D.

Section 37, Poster Board #6, Abstract #5456

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne products assist scientific investigations into biological processes and the nature and progress of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated approximately $1.1 billion in net sales in fiscal 2022 and has approximately 3,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit http://www.bio-techne.com or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

