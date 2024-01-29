BIO-TECHNE'S ADVANCED CELL DIAGNOSTICS (ACD) SETS NEW STANDARD IN SPATIAL BIOLOGY WITH PROTEASE-FREE RNASCOPE MULTIOMICS

Bio-Techne Corporation

29 Jan, 2024, 07:00 ET

Advanced Cell Diagnostics (ACD), a Bio-Techne spatial biology brand, achieves technical breakthrough enabling protease-free, same-slide detection of protein and RNA biomarkers using industry-leading RNAscope™ technology.

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) today announced that Advanced Cell Diagnostics (ACD), a Bio-Techne spatial biology brand, has set a new standard with the development of a next-generation, protease-free RNAscope spatial multiomics workflow. Optimized for same-slide detection of protein and RNA biomarkers with unparalleled sensitivity and tissue morphology, the newly developed RNAscope spatial multiomics workflow is compatible with both manual and automated assays. ACD's novel protease-free RNAscope workflow is incorporated in Bio-Techne's recently announced best-in-class multiomics application on Lunaphore's COMET platform.

Simultaneous imaging of both RNA and protein biomarkers on the same tissue section will provide an unprecedented single-cell view of disease pathology and therapeutic response. ACD's new innovation marks a significant improvement over existing spatial technologies which are designed for the detection of either RNA or protein, not both, and typically lead to the degradation of the alternate biomarker type.

By eliminating the need for proteases often used in RNA detection, this advanced workflow preserves protein and RNA integrity and conserves tissue morphology. With this advancement, subcellular gene expression and multiomic changes can be easily quantified and image and data analysis are further simplified.

"We are proud to achieve another milestone in our spatial multiomics strategy with the development of a novel, protease-free RNAscope workflow," said Kim Kelderman, Bio-Techne's Chief Operating Officer. "We have been impressed by the overwhelmingly positive response received from customers who have tested this new workflow with our current on-market RNAscope assays, and we look forward to offering this new capability across our RNAscope portfolio this year."

Bio-Techne's ACD brand is a pioneer in spatial biology, delivering industry-leading single-molecule sensitivity and unrivaled specificity with its patented RNAscope ISH technology for over 10 years. With over 9,500 peer reviewed publications and over 50,000 unique probes sold, RNAscope technology has enabled the spatial detection of the widest range of RNA subtypes in the industry from research to clinical applications.

Data will be showcased in a series of activities at the Lunaphore Suite, Curacao 4 at the Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) 2024 General Meeting in Orlando Florida on February 5-8. Additional data demonstrating technical advances in the codetection of RNA with both proteins and protein-protein interactions using RNAscope will be presented at AGBT by ACD scientist Ge-Ah Kim, Ph.D. on Feb 7 at poster #633 titled "Single-slide, in situ multiomic imaging of mRNA, protein and protein-protein interactions in the tumor-immune microenvironment of bladder cancer patients."

About Bio-Techne Corporation

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne products assist scientific investigations into biological processes and the nature and progress of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated over $1.1 billion in net sales in fiscal 2023 and has approximately 3,100 employees worldwide. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit https://www.bio-techne.com or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

Bio-Techne Investor Contact:
David Clair,
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development
612-656-4416
[email protected]

SOURCE Bio-Techne Corporation

