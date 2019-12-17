Bio-Techne's Exosome Diagnostics Lab Receives Accreditation From College of American Pathologists (CAP)

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) today announced that the Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists (CAP) has awarded accreditation to its Exosome Diagnostics (ExosomeDx) laboratory based on results of a recent on-site inspection as part of the CAP's Accreditation Program. ExosomeDx was advised of this national recognition and congratulated for the excellence of services being provided. ExosomeDx is now one of more than 8,000 CAP-accredited facilities worldwide.

"Receipt of CAP Accreditation represents another milestone in a banner year for our ExosomeDx platform and team," commented Chuck Kummeth, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bio-Techne. "This accreditation combined with the CLIA, ISO 13485 and New York certifications already awarded to our laboratory serve as a testament to the high-quality standards at our Waltham, Massachusetts facility. This recognition builds on the recent achievements of our ExoDx™ Prostate(IntelliScore) (EPI) test, including NCCN guideline inclusion, attaining FDA Breakthrough Device Designation as well as the recently effective Medicare reimbursement determination issued by Medicare Administrative Contractor (MAC) National Government Services, Inc. All of these achievements position Bio-Techne to scale our EPI test and enable men to make more informed decisions on whether to proceed with an initial prostate biopsy."

