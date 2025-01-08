BIOA INVESTOR ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Urges BioAge Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOA) Shareholders to Consult Legal Counsel About the Impending Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Fraud Class Action

NEWTOWN, Pa., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a leading class action law firm, is investigating securities fraud claims on behalf of all investors of BioAge Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOA) who purchased stock pursuant and/or traceable to BioAge Labs' registration statement issued in connection with the company's initial public offering (the "IPO") on September 26, 2024. To join this case, go HERE.

Investors who purchased BioLabs stock may move the U.S. District Court for the Northern of California to appoint them as a lead plaintiff, no later than March 10, 2025 . Please contact Edelson Lechtzin LLP at 844-696-7492 ext. 1, or by e-mail at [email protected] to discuss your investment losses.

Background on BioAge Labs, Inc.

BioAge Labs, located in Richmond, California, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapeutic candidates for metabolic diseases.

The Securities Fraud Claims.

The Complaint alleges that the offering documents for the company's IPO contained materially false and misleading statements. These documents indicated to the public that there were no safety concerns regarding BioAge Labs and that the company expected to achieve positive top-line results in the third quarter of 2025 while meeting its primary endpoint goals related to the STRIDES clinical trial.

BioAge Labs completed its IPO on September 27, 2024, selling 12.65 million shares at a price of $18 each. However, on December 6, 2024, BioAge Labs announced that it was discontinuing the Phase 2 STRIDES study of its investigational drug candidate, azelaprag. This decision was made after liver transaminitis was observed in some subjects receiving azelaprag. An analyst commented on the announcement, stating that it was surprising since liver toxicity had never been reported in the eight Phase 1 studies previously conducted by BioAge Labs.

On this news, the price of BioAge's stock fell from $20.09 per share on December 6, 2024, to $4.65 per share on December 7, 2024, a decline of more than 76%.

