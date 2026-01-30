DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Claims on Behalf of CFD Investments, Inc. Clients Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating data privacy claims regarding an incident at CFD Investments, Inc. ("CFD"). CFD learned of a data breach on or about March 15, 2025.

About CFD Investments, Inc.

CFD Investments, Inc. is an independent broker-dealer based in Kokomo, Indiana, working with Creative Financial Designs, Inc.

What happened?

On or about March 15, 2025, CDF identified suspicious activity involving an employee's email account. They launched an investigation, and it revealed that between March 15, 2025, and May 9, 2025, the account was accessed without authorization. Emails and attachments on that account may have contained personal information such as names, Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, and financial account numbers.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification regarding CFD, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud. Such measures include regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the CFD data breach.

