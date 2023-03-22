BioAI Health Welcomes Jill Stefanelli, PhD, As Latest Addition to Seasoned Advisory Board

Veteran life sciences executive joins advisory board for emerging Biotech company to drive commercial strategy

MANCHESTER, N.H., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BioAI Health, an emerging leader in the development of AI/SciML-driven predictive testing to improve cancer treatment and outcomes, today announced the appointment of Jill Stefanelli, PhD, as newest member to its growing advisory board of seasoned industry professionals. In this position, Dr. Stefanelli will help drive commercial and corporate strategy for the company.

"I am very excited to join BioAI's world-class advisory board and drive corporate development," said Dr. Stefanelli. Jill has a proven track record in building Precision Medicine businesses and expertise in commercializing novel technologies for clinical development and diagnostics.

"I believe their technology will transform patient screening and am thrilled to be a part of it, especially given the huge potential of emerging therapy classes like the antibody drug conjugates and bi-specifics which will significantly benefit from digital pathology and AI models," said Dr. Stefanelli.

"Our team is extremely excited to have Jill onboard and have her lead BioAI's strategic initiatives Lung Panel Consortium & Data Insights Atlas RWE platform," said Thomas Colarusso, CEO and Cofounder at BioAI Health.

Stefanelli has dedicated her career to being a pioneer in precision medicine, focusing on molecular diseases including cancer. Most recently, Stefanelli served as President, Board Member, and Chief Business Officer at Paige where she led the company's strategic partnerships with life science companies and biomarker development strategy.

Prior to Paige, Stefanelli was the Senior Vice President of Partnerships at Invitae (by way of acquisition of ArcherDX), where she led the global Companion Diagnostic partnerships and alliances with pharmaceutical companies for solid and heme malignancies, in addition to genetically driven rare diseases. Previously, she established the first of many Companion Diagnostic programs for solid tumors including lung cancer at Thermo Fisher Scientific. This follows Stefanelli's roles at other global diagnostic companies including Roche Diagnostics and Pacific Biosciences. Prior, Dr. Stefanelli was Senior Scientist in the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Foreign Animal Disease Laboratory at Plum Island New York.

BioAI Health is a leading provider of multimodal AI for digital health in precision medicine. We partner with leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, clinical laboratories, and academic cancer centers around the world to develop novel predictive tests that can help improve patient therapeutic treatment decisions and outcomes. Learn more at bioaihealth.com.

SOURCE BioAI Health