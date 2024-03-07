BioArctic's partner Eisai presents updated sales simulation for Leqembi® at its annual press conference

STOCKHOLM, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BioArctic AB's (publ) (Nasdaq: BIOA B) (Stockholm: BIOA B) partner Eisai today published a presentation including a simulation[1] of potential future sales for Leqembi, the world's first fully approved disease-modifying treatment for Alzheimer's disease. According to Eisai's simulation, Leqembi sales will reach JPY 290 billion for their financial year (FY) 2026, which ends in March 2027 and JPY 1.6 trillion in FY2032.

Eisai's presentation can be found on https://www.eisai.com/ir/library/presentations/index.html.

This information is information that BioArctic AB (publ) is obliged to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the contact persons below, on March 7, 2023, at 06:30 a.m. CET.

For further information, please contact:

Oskar Bosson, VP Communications and IR

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: +46 70 410 71 80



Jiang Millington, Director Corporate Communication and Social Media

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: +46 79 33 99 166



About lecanemab (generic name, U.S., Japan and China brand name: Leqembi®)

Lecanemab (Leqembi) is the result of a strategic research alliance between BioArctic and Eisai. It is a humanized immunoglobulin gamma 1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody directed against aggregated soluble (protofibril) and insoluble forms of amyloid-beta (Aβ). Lecanemab is approved in the U.S., Japan and China. In the U.S., Japan and China, the indications are as follows.

U.S.: For the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD). It should be initiated in patients with mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia stage of disease. Please see full U.S. Prescribing Information.

Japan : For slowing progression of mild cognitive impairment (MCI) and mild dementia due to AD.

: For slowing progression of mild cognitive impairment (MCI) and mild dementia due to AD. China : For the treatment of MCI due to AD and mild AD dementia.

About the collaboration between BioArctic and Eisai

Since 2005, BioArctic has a long-term collaboration with Eisai regarding the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The most important agreements are the Development and Commercialization Agreement for the lecanemab antibody, which was signed 2007, and the Development and Commercialization agreement for the antibody lecanemab back-up for Alzheimer's disease, which was signed 2015. In 2014, Eisai and Biogen entered into a joint development and commercialization agreement for lecanemab. Eisai is responsible for the clinical development, application for market approval and commercialization of the products for Alzheimer's disease. BioArctic has the right to commercialize lecanemab in the Nordic region under certain conditions and is currently preparing for commercialization in the Nordics together with Eisai. BioArctic has no development costs for lecanemab in Alzheimer's disease and is entitled to payments in connection with regulatory approvals, and sales milestones as well as royalties on global sales.

About BioArctic AB

BioArctic AB (publ) is a Swedish research-based biopharma company focusing on innovative treatments that can delay or stop the progression of neurodegenerative diseases. The company invented Leqembi® (lecanemab) – the world's first drug proven to slow the progression of the disease and reduce cognitive impairment in early Alzheimer's disease. Leqembi has been developed together with BioArctic's partner Eisai, who are responsible for regulatory interactions and commercialization globally. In addition to Leqembi, BioArctic has a broad research portfolio with antibodies against Parkinson's disease and ALS as well as additional projects against Alzheimer's disease. Several of the projects utilize the company's proprietary BrainTransporter™ technology, which has the potential to actively transport antibodies across the blood-brain barrier to enhance the efficacy of the treatment. BioArctic's B share (BIOA B) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap. For further information, please visit www.bioarctic.se.

[1] Simulation not to be seen as guidance according to Eisai

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/9978/3942094/2653275.pdf BioArcticâ€™s partner Eisai presents updated sales simulation for Leqembi® at its annual press conference

SOURCE BioArctic