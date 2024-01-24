BioAro Inc to Host Inaugural Longevity Innovation Forum in Dubai, UAE

Canadian Biotechnology Company Brings Together Leading Experts to Discuss Opportunities and Challenges in Healthy Aging and Longevity Medicine

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - BioAro Inc , a Canadian biotechnology company specializing in precision health and longevity medicine, is excited to announce its inaugural Longevity Innovation Forum, to be held at the Ritz Carlton Hotel, Dubai International Financial District, in Dubai, UAE on January 28, 2024, from 10:30am to 12pm.

Dr. Anmol Kapoor MD FRCPC, Founder and CEO of BioAro Inc. (CNW Group/BioAro Inc.) BioAro Inc. to host The Longevity Innovation Forum 2024 in Dubai, UAE. (CNW Group/BioAro Inc.)

The Longevity Innovation Forum aims to bring together thought leaders, experts, and innovators in the field of healthy aging and longevity medicine to discuss the latest advancements, opportunities, and challenges in this rapidly evolving field. The roundtable will offer a unique platform for collaboration, knowledge sharing, and networking among professionals passionate about extending and improving human life.

Distinguished speakers from diverse backgrounds will join the forum, providing invaluable insights and perspectives on the subject matter. The panel of featured speakers includes:

Anmol Kapoor - A leading entrepreneur, investor and clinical cardiologist in the longevity and precision health space, and Founder/CEO of BioAro Inc , Dr. Kapoor brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in driving innovation and commercialization in the biotechnology industry.

Mark Tarnopolsky - A world-renowned physician-scientist and expert in exercise physiology, genetics, and neuromuscular disease research, and Founder/CEO of Exerkine Corporation , Dr. Tarnopolsky's pioneering work has revolutionized the understanding of exercise and aging.

Constantine Stratakis - An eminent authority on endocrine disorders and genetics, Chief of Clinical Genetics at Human Longevity Inc , and Co-Founder of Healthspan Digital Inc , Dr Stratakis brings a wealth of expertise on precision health, genes, hormones, circadian rhythms, and longevity.

Dema Najjar - Established tastemaker, entrepreneur, investor and financier with a deep understanding of today's luxury consumer and the medical spa category, Founder/CEO of D Luxe Lab , a premier cosmetic and wellness clinic in Toronto, Ontario .

Yousef Nassar and Shaker Muasher - experienced entrepreneurs and seasoned venture investors, Founders & Managing General Partners of Kayan Ventures , an early stage Venture Fund with a global remit across select sub-sectors of HealthTech & ClimateTech, focusing on deep-tech and scalable solutions in these spaces.

Faramarz Farhoodi - Experienced CEO with more than three decades of recognized leadership in business innovation through AI technology, Founder/Chairman of AI Nexus Healthcare , leveraging the power of cognitive artificial intelligence to solve the world's most pressing healthcare challenges, including health span.

Osama El Hassan - Digital health evangelist with more than 25 years of experience in both government and non-for-profit organizations. He is the co-founder and chair-person of ZIMAM , which caters for empowering digital health professionals across the MENA region.

Meshari Alwashmi - With over a decade of experience as a digital health epidemiologist and serial entrepreneur, he has successfully introduced innovative technologies to traditional medical practice in the MENA region. He is the Founder/CEO of AmplifAI health that uses computer vision and advanced cameras for early disease detection.

The roundtable discussion will be moderated by Fady Hannah-Shmouni, MD DABIM FRCPC, clinical endocrinologist, geneticist, Professor of Medicine at the University of British Columbia, and Founder/CEO of Healthspan Digital Inc , known for his expertise in rare endocrine disorders, hypertension and personalized medicine.

The Longevity Innovation Forum will delve into various topics, including the latest breakthroughs in precision health and longevity medicine, the impact of genetics on healthy aging, and the challenges and opportunities in developing effective interventions for extending human lifespan.

"We are thrilled to host the inaugural Longevity Innovation Forum in Dubai," said Dr. Anmol Kapoor, Founder and CEO of BioAro Inc. "This event will serve as a significant platform for leading experts and visionaries to exchange ideas, collaborate, and shape the future of healthy aging and longevity medicine. We believe that by bringing together the brightest minds in the field, we can accelerate advancements and drive positive change in the pursuit of longer, healthier lives."

Attendance at the Longevity Innovation Forum is by invitation only, with limited spots available for industry professionals, researchers, investors, and stakeholders interested in the field of longevity medicine. For more information and registration details, please visit the official event website at www.BioAro.com

About BioAro Inc:

BioAro Inc. is a Canadian biotechnology company dedicated to precision health and longevity medicine. With a focus on cutting-edge research, innovative technologies, and strategic collaborations, BioAro Inc is committed to advancing the understanding and application of precision medicine for a better and healthier future.

