Biobanks: Worldwide Market Analysis & Forecast (2019-2024) by Equipment, Media, Services, Application and Geography

The global biobanks market is expected to register a CAGR of nearly 9.2% during the forecast period, 2019-2024.

The major factors for the growth of the global biobanks market include the innovations in regenerative medicine, the growing incidence of chronic diseases, advances in drug discovery and development, and R&D funding and investments by government and non-governmental organizations. These factors are expected to a boost the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Regenerative medicine through stem cell technology is one of the important treatments for diseases, such as Alzheimer's, diabetes, cancers, and rare genetic diseases. In order to benefit from the existing therapies, umbilical cord cells and other stem cells are preserved.

Stem cell practices are on the rise, globally, and are contributing to the development of new solutions for various diseases. Boston-based biotech start-up, Orig3n, is looking to build the largest and most diverse biobank, harnessing the power of induced pluripotent stem cell technology to accelerate regenerative medicine. Treatments for diseases, like muscular degeneration, using adult stem cells are now going into Phase 3 clinical trials in Japan. These successes are driving both the government and the private sector organizations into investing in more stem cell banks.

With the increase in awareness about stem cell therapies, there have been larger number of parents who are choosing umbilical cord banks for their children. There are a number of donor banks that are coming up as well. Biobanks not only aid in the therapies for genetic diseases, but also in medical research on rare genetic disorders. Increasing awareness about stem cell therapies and innovation in the field of regenerative medicine are driving the growth of the global biobank market.

Key Market Trends

Cryogenic Storage Segment by Equipment is Expected to Account for the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

In biobanks, the cryogenic storage systems are basically used to store different life sciences materials at a very low temperature. The low temperature storage increases the longevity of the cells, while at the same time reducing the intensity of freezing damage. Various cryogenic storage devices are available that have been designed to allow storage of both liquid and vapor phase materials. The temperature in the cryogenic storage system is required to be maintained continuously.

Currently, all demand is for automated cryogenic storage devices. This segment is further divided into refrigerators, ice machines, and freezers. With advanced storage and automated devices propelling the growth of the market, steady growth in the North American and European markets is expected.

North America Accounted for the Largest Share in the Global Market

North America is holds a major share in the global biobanks market, and it is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period, without significant fluctuations. The United States has the largest expenditure for R&D and better healthcare infrastructure in the world. Different pharmaceutical/ biotech companies, academia, and research institutes are utilizing biobanks for the storage of DNA, RNA, tissue, serum, blood, plasma, cells, etc.

According to the Hastings Center, a non-profit organization, 300 million biospecimens have been stored in the United States in various public and private biobanks. The market is in demand for the most advanced automated systems, and there is also a high adoption rate for new technology.

Competitive Landscape

The global biobanks market is moderately consolidated. Some of the segments are dominated by a few major players, while the other segments are distributed among multiple players. The market players are moreover, focusing on collaboration and partnership activities. For instance, BioLife Solutions and SAVSU collaborated to provide enhanced, cold-chain technologies for diabetes, lupus, pemphigus, and organ transplantation in October 2017.

Topics Covered

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Innovations in Regenerative Medicine

4.2.2 Growing Incidences of Chronic Diseases

4.2.3 Advances in Drug Discovery and Development

4.2.4 R&D Funding and Investments by Government and Non-governmental Organizations

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Regulatory Issues

4.3.2 Cost Constraints

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5 Market Segmentation

5.1 Equipment

5.1.1 Cryogenic Storage Systems

5.1.1.1 Refrigerators

5.1.1.2 Ice Machines

5.1.1.3 Freezers

5.1.2 Alarm Monitoring Systems

5.1.3 Other Equipment

5.2 Media

5.2.1 Optimized Media

5.2.2 Non-optimized Media

5.3 Services

5.3.1 Human Tissue Biobanking

5.3.2 Stem Cell Biobanking

5.3.3 Cord Banking

5.3.4 DNA/RNA Biobanking

5.3.5 Other Services

5.4 Application

5.4.1 Regenerative Medicine

5.4.2 Drug Discovery

5.4.3 Disease Research

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Middle East & Africa

5.5.5 South America

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Atlanta Biologicals Inc.

6.1.2 Becton, Dickinson and Company

6.1.3 BioLifeSolutions Inc.

6.1.4 Chart Industries Inc.

6.1.5 Hamilton Company

6.1.6 Qiagen N.V.

6.1.7 Sigma-Aldrich Inc. (Merck KGaA)

6.1.8 STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

6.1.9 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

6.1.10 VWR International LLC

7 Market Opportunities and Future Trends

