Biobeat Wearable Patient Monitoring Devices Tested In Acute Ischemic Stroke Patient Clinical Study

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Biobeat, a global leader in wearable remote patient monitoring solutions for the healthcare continuum, has announced a collaborative pilot study with Nuvance Health's Vassar Brothers Medical Center in New York to evaluate the practicality and acceptability of using Biobeat's continuous monitoring devices with hospitalized acute cerebrovascular accident (CVA) patients. The study will measure both patient and staff satisfaction of Biobeat's wearable chest-monitor and identify any benefits or barriers to implementing the wearable patient monitoring devices.

Acute CVA patients, more commonly known as "stroke patients," require intensive vital sign monitoring, as blood pressure, and specifically hypertension, is an important component in the progression of CVA. As such, continuous and strict BP monitoring is of utmost importance in both prevention and treatment of CVA. Moreover, early detection of BP changes may help in early intervention before the devastating effects of blood clots or bleeding are apparent.

"Our wearable vital sign monitoring devices have the potential to support care staff by providing real-time patient health data from a distance, significantly improving patient outcomes," said Arik Ben Ishay, CEO of Biobeat. "We look forward to applying our technology in other clinical studies to further prove the importance of our wearable remote patient monitoring solutions as we look to elevate patient care across the healthcare ecosystem."

Wearable devices, such as Biobeat's continuous non-invasive monitoring of vital signs device (CoNiM), have been shown to increase the periodicity of vital signs monitoring, with the potential to reduce the duration of hospital stays and help decrease mortality.

"We are excited to launch this important pilot study as it may lead to a change in the standard of care as we know it in CVA patients," said Dr. Arik Eisenkraft, CMO of Biobeat. "This study highlights the utility and efficacy of wearable CoNiM devices to monitor and care for patients with acute stroke, and potentially serve as a key tool to improve the medical management provided."

About Biobeat

Biobeat is a med-tech company with unique health-AI abilities in the patient monitoring space. The company's remote patient monitoring (RPM) health-AI platform includes a disposable short-term chest-monitor and a long-term wrist-monitor, both of which utilize a photoplethysmography-based (PPG) sensor to continuously provide accurate patient readings of 15 health parameters, including cuffless blood pressure, pulse rate, respiratory rate, blood oxygen saturation, temperature, stroke volume, cardiac output, one lead ECG (only chest-monitor) and more. Leveraging its automatic, continuous and noninvasive RPM AI platform, Biobeat has generated the biggest vital-sign database in the world, which it utilizes to identify early deterioration of patients via its proprietary big-data and health-AI tools.

Aggregated patient health data is viewed by medical staff via Biobeat's secure HIPPA and GDPR compliant cloud-based patient management platform, which utilizes an automated real-time early warning score (EWS) system that incorporates advanced AI-based algorithms to provide alerts on patient health status and potential deterioration. These capabilities allow Biobeat to support medical teams with tailored patient care such as adjustment of therapeutics and early prevention of specific disease exacerbations. Biobeat's wearable devices are the first devices to be FDA-Cleared for cuffless non-invasive blood pressure monitoring and are also CE Mark certified. Founded in 2016, Biobeat is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

