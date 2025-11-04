BioBond Launched In Mexico With Advanced Material Technology That Is Safer, Healthier For Everyone - Setting The New Standard For Our Environment

BioBond Powered by Nature introduces a three-layer antimicrobial coating system, applicable to concrete, ceramic, wood, and metal surfaces, for commercial, residential, industrial and government facilities in partnership with Insumos Maez S.A DE C.V.

The launch arrives amid a historic phase of infrastructure expansion in Mexico, including industrial parks, stadiums, healthcare, hospitality, housing projects, airports ahead of the World Cup.

MEXICO CITY, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Biobond, a global leader in sustainable material technology, officially launches its operations in Mexico today, introducing an advanced three-layer antimicrobial coating system designed to protect and enhance commercial, residential, industrial, and government facilities. The launch arrives at a pivotal time, coinciding with a historic national phase of infrastructure expansion under President Claudia Sheinbaum, including new industrial parks, hospitals, airports, and housing projects leading up to international events like the World Cup.

Innovation Meets Infrastructure Ambition

BioBond's certified solutions are specifically tailored for the $190B billion global adhesives and coatings market, aligning with international standards such as USDA Bio Preferred, Intertek Air Quality Gold, and LEED v5.

"BioBond's entry into Mexico couldn't be better timed," said Marc McConnaughey, CEO of BioBond. "Mexico's ambitious infrastructure plans—from new railways and industrial parks to airport modernization—make this the perfect moment to bring our technology to a market that is shaping the future of construction. Our certified solutions help industries worldwide adopt safer and more sustainable practices."

BioBond is entering the market in partnership with INSUMOS MAEZ, who will serve as the exclusive partner for commercialization and industry training across Mexico. Marco Díaz, Co-founder and CEO of Insumos Maez, emphasized the product's relevance: "The pandemic reminded us of the critical importance of maintaining strict standards. We will take the lead in training and certifying the industry on the system's benefits and proper application. With major international events approaching, ensuring safe and sustainable environments is more relevant than ever."

The BioBond System: Three Layers of Protection

The patented system utilizes three specialized biobased coatings that can be applied to a wide variety of materials, including concrete, ceramic, wood, and metal. This makes them ideal for spaces where hygiene and durability are critical, such as industrial kitchens, veterinary clinics, public restrooms, and high-traffic public areas.

BioCoat SWaE250 (Base Layer): Prepares surfaces and enhances adhesion, ensuring a solid foundation. Dries to the touch in just 2-3 hours.





BioCoat SSoE250 (Intermediate Layer): Seals the surface and helps eliminate odors, promoting a highly hygienic environment.





BioCoat SUP250 (Top Layer): Provides exceptional durability and resistance to wear, chemicals, and frequent cleaning, without generating harmful microplastics.

The coatings are proven to reduce odors, resist mold and bacteria growth with excellent durability. Beyond health and safety, this technology offers significant economic protection; a microbial outbreak can cost an industrial facility up to $5M million in shutdowns, a risk mitigated by the BioBond solution.

"We have been working directly with construction teams across Mexico to introduce the BioBond Powered By Nature system in multiple industries—from hospitality to industrial and commercial projects," said Dinorah Cambuston, Country Manager of BioBond. "This hands-on approach has allowed us to deliver impactful results that solve client issues while adding measurable value to their projects."

The arrival of BioBond's technology offers Mexican developers and contractors a new way to optimize hygiene, reduce operational risks, and contribute to LEED v5 and Net Zero sustainability.

About Insumos Maez

INSUMOS MAEZ is a wholesale distributions and advisory company focused on the supply of ingredients to produce balanced feed for animal consumption, compromised with excellence and whose mission is to offer real solutions for both customers and the agricultural environment. We also offer Risk management on hedging commodities and exchange rate. Insumos Maez is BioBond's exclusive business partner in Mexico. Visit https://insumosmaez.com/

About BioBond Powered By Nature

BioBond Adhesives, Inc. is a material technology company developing new adhesive materials, coatings, and applications that makes our environment a healthier and a safer place to live and work. We specialize in the development of biopolymer compounds to displace traditional petroleum-based adhesives and coatings. As the second company formed within BIV's Generation Food Rural Partners (GFRP) Fund, BioBond licenses intellectual property from multiple universities collaborating to develop novel materials to reduce the amount of plastic waste and VOCs such as formaldehydes entering the environment. BioBond is headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana. For more information, visit https://biobond.com .

About Generation Food Rural Partners

Generation Food Rural Partners ("GFRP" or the "Fund") is an RBIC-licensed investment fund designed to drive economic growth and development in rural communities in the U.S. The Fund invests in the areas of agriculture, food, and protein technologies to form new companies based on intellectual property, creating living wage jobs at its portfolio companies. GFRP is backed by members of the Farm Credit System, including Farm Credit Services of America, CoBank, Compeer Financial and Mid-America Farm Credit. GFRP is part of Big Idea Ventures (BIV), the world's most active investor in FoodTech. BIV backs leading companies in food technology, AgriTech, and the bioeconomy across the globe. With teams based in New York, Paris, Singapore and India, BIV has invested in over 100 companies across 30 countries. It manages both the Global Food Innovation fund Family and GFRP. For more information, visit www.bigideaventures.com/generation-food-rural-partners .

