BioBond's Protective Antimicrobial Coatings Now Come in Colors!

In a significant move, BioBond is extending high-level surface protection technology with enhanced design versatility with eight colors choices.

LAFAYETTE, Ind., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BioBond Adhesives, Inc. ("BioBond"), a leader in innovative biobased adhesives and coatings, today announced the availability of eight colors for its BioBond Protective Antimicrobial Coatings. As a superior, healthier alternative to traditional solvent based epoxies and urethane, BioBond is accelerating the industry's transition to high-performance, USDA BioPreferred certified products that are Made In The USA.

"The BioBond Protective Coatings Colors now offers design versatility to join the biobased antimicrobial technology which have no odors or microplastics, and are PFAS free plus the ability to resist mold, bacteria and microbial matter," said Greg Piche, Vice President of Products at BioBond. "We are expanding the available options based on customer demand while offering excellent performance and very competitive pricing," added Marc McConnaughey, BioBond's CEO.

Dr. Richard Hart, BioBond's Chief Technology Officer, emphasized the company's commitment to sustainability and cost/performance. "The development of high-performing, cost-effective, and sustainable biobased products that are safer and healthier is challenging. BioBond's biobased epoxy primer coat, epoxy base coat and urethane antimicrobial top coat were the first plant-water based protective coatings products developed in our California Technology Labs. Colors are extending the biobased and antimicrobial technology, demonstrating that superior performance, design versatility doesn't have to come at the expense of health, the environment or offering a competitive price."

Commitment to Rural America

BioBond is the second portfolio company launched by Big Idea Ventures' Generation Food Rural Partners I, LP (GFRP) Fund. Based in Lafayette, Indiana, the company is dedicated to fostering economic growth in rural communities, with 70% of its funding spent in rural areas of America, creating living wage jobs.

About BioBond

BioBond Adhesives, Inc. is a material technology company developing new adhesive materials, coatings, and applications that makes our environment a healthier and safer place to live and work. We specialize in the development of biopolymer compounds to displace traditional petroleum-based adhesives and coatings. As the second company formed within BIV's

Generation Food Rural Partners (GFRP) Fund, BioBond licenses intellectual property from multiple universities collaborating to develop novel materials to reduce the amount of plastic waste and VOCs such as formaldehydes entering the environment. BioBond headquarters is located in Lafayette, Indiana. For more information, visit https://biobond.com .

About Generation Food Rural Partners

Generation Food Rural Partners ("GFRP" or the "Fund") is an RBIC-licensed investment fund designed to drive economic growth and development in rural communities in the U.S. The Fund invests in the areas of agriculture, food, and protein technologies to form new companies based on intellectual property, creating living wage jobs at its portfolio companies. GFRP is backed by members of the Farm Credit System, including Farm Credit Services of America, CoBank, Compeer Financial and Mid-America Farm Credit. GFRP is part of Big Idea Ventures (BIV), the world's most active investor in FoodTech. BIV backs leading companies in food technology, AgriTech, and the bioeconomy across the globe. With teams based in New York, Paris, Singapore and India, BIV has invested in over 100 companies across 30 countries. It manages both the Global Food Innovation fund family and GFRP. For more information, visit www.bigideaventures.com/generation-food-rural-partners .

SOURCE BioBond Adhesives, Inc.