BioBond Launches A Safer To Use, Better For the Environment Wood Adhesive That Outperforms Glue, Naturally

BioBond Introduces BioBond Wood Adhesive: A Safer, Healthier, and High-Performance Biobased Adhesive for Wood Working and Craft Projects

LAFAYETTE, Ind., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BioBond Adhesives, Inc. ("BioBond"), a leader in innovative biobased adhesives and coatings, today announced a safer and better for the environment wood working and craft adhesive with the launch of its BioBond Wood Adhesive. Positioning itself as a superior, healthier alternative to traditional glues, BioBond is accelerating the industry's transition to high-performance, USDA BioPreferred certified products that are Made In The USA.

BioBond Wood Adhesive is available for purchase at https://biobond.myshopify.com .

"The BioBond Wood adhesive is the first in a line of everyday adhesive products that fundamentally have no odors or microplastics, and are PFAS free," said Greg Piche, Vice President of Products at BioBond. "We are introducing a game-changer that will have an immediate and significant impact on the industry, offering excellent performance and very competitive pricing," added Marc McConnaughey, BioBond's CEO.

Dr. Clayton Westerman, BioBond's Chief Science Officer, emphasized the company's commitment to sustainability and cost/performance. "The development of high-performing, cost-effective, and sustainable biobased products that are safer and healthier is challenging. BioBond Wood Adhesive was the second of five plant-water based adhesives developed in our Indiana Technology Labs that we are introducing to the market, demonstrating that superior performance doesn't have to come at the expense of health, the environment or offering a competitive price."

Commitment to Rural America

BioBond is the second portfolio company launched by Big Idea Ventures' Generation Food Rural Partners I, LP (GFRP) Fund. Based in Lafayette, Indiana, the company is dedicated to fostering economic growth in rural communities, with 70% of its funding spent in rural areas of America, creating living wage jobs.

About BioBond

BioBond Adhesives, Inc. is a material technology company developing new adhesive materials, coatings, and applications that makes our environment a healthier and safer place to live and work. We specialize in the development of biopolymer compounds to displace traditional petroleum-based adhesives and coatings. As the second company formed within BIV's Generation Food Rural Partners (GFRP) Fund, BioBond licenses intellectual property from multiple universities collaborating to develop novel materials to reduce the amount of plastic waste and VOCs such as formaldehydes entering the environment. BioBond headquarters is located in Lafayette, Indiana. For more information, visit https://biobond.com .

About Generation Food Rural Partners

Generation Food Rural Partners ("GFRP" or the "Fund") is an RBIC-licensed investment fund designed to drive economic growth and development in rural communities in the U.S. The Fund invests in the areas of agriculture, food, and protein technologies to form new companies based on intellectual property, creating living wage jobs at its portfolio companies. GFRP is backed by members of the Farm Credit System, including Farm Credit Services of America, CoBank, Compeer Financial and Mid-America Farm Credit. GFRP is part of Big Idea Ventures (BIV), the world's most active investor in FoodTech. BIV backs leading companies in food technology, AgriTech, and the bioeconomy across the globe. With teams based in New York, Paris, Singapore and India, BIV has invested in over 100 companies across 30 countries. It manages both the Global Food Innovation fund family and GFRP. For more information, visit www.bigideaventures.com/generation-food-rural-partners .

