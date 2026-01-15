BioBond Launches BioBased Industrial Adhesive for Mobility and Defense Markets

BioBond Introduces BioAdhere SUP250 Industrial Adhesive: A high performance, durable, USDA Biopreferred certified adhesive for metal to metal, glass to glass, metal to glass bonding to replace traditional methods of attachment

LAFAYETTE, Ind., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BioBond Adhesives, Inc. ("BioBond"), a leader in innovative biobased adhesives and coatings, today announced the launch of BioAdhere™ SUP250, an advanced, high-performance adhesive engineered from plant based materials. Designed specifically for demanding mobility and defense applications, the BioAdhere SUP250 delivers a lighter-weight yet durable and long-lasting bonding solution.

BioBond is positioning the BioAdhere™ SUP250 as a superior, safer and healthier alternative to traditional industrial glues. This product is safer for industrial use, boasting practically no VOCs or odors, has no microplastic added, and is completely PFAS (forever chemical) free. As a USDA BioPreferred certified product and Made In The USA, the BioAdhere SUP250 is accelerating the industry's transition toward high-performance, sustainable materials.

The BioAdhere™ SUP250 is the latest addition to our rapidly expanding line-up of BioBond adhesive products that are fundamentally free of odors, microplastics, and PFAS chemicals," said Greg Piche, Vice President of Products at BioBond. The defense and mobility markets, including emerging form factors like drones, demand materials that allow for lighter structures, longer flight times, and extreme durability in harsh environments. BioBond's new adhesive meets this challenge head-on.

"We are introducing a true game-changer that will have an immediate and significant impact on the industry," added Marc McConnaughey, BioBond's CEO. "The BioAdhere SUP250 offers excellent performance and highly competitive pricing, enabling high-performance adhesives to now replace traditional attachment methods such as fasteners, screws, and welding."

Dr. Richard Hart, BioBond's Chief Technology Officer, highlighted the company's dual commitment to sustainability and superior performance. "Developing high-performing, cost-effective, and sustainable biobased products that are also safer and healthier is inherently challenging. BioBond's Industrial Adhesive is a high-performance, two-part urethane adhesive developed in our Santa Ana Technology Labs."

Dr. Hart continued, "This launch demonstrates that superior performance and competitive pricing do not have to come at the expense of using plant-based materials, or compromising safety, health, and the environment."

Commitment to Rural America

BioBond is the second portfolio company launched by Big Idea Ventures' Generation Food Rural Partners I, LP (GFRP) Fund. Based in Lafayette, Indiana, the company is dedicated to fostering economic growth in rural communities, with 70% of its funding spent in rural areas of America, creating living wage jobs.

About BioBond

BioBond Adhesives, Inc. is a material technology company developing new adhesive materials, coatings, and applications that makes our environment a healthier and safer place to live and work. We specialize in the development of biopolymer compounds to displace traditional petroleum-based adhesives and coatings. As the second company formed within BIV's Generation Food Rural Partners (GFRP) Fund, BioBond licenses intellectual property from multiple universities collaborating to develop novel materials to reduce the amount of plastic waste and VOCs such as formaldehydes entering the environment. BioBond headquarters is located in Lafayette, Indiana. For more information, visit https://biobond.com .

About Generation Food Rural Partners

Generation Food Rural Partners ("GFRP" or the "Fund") is an RBIC-licensed investment fund designed to drive economic growth and development in rural communities in the U.S. The Fund invests in the areas of agriculture, food, and protein technologies to form new companies based on intellectual property, creating living wage jobs at its portfolio companies. GFRP is backed by members of the Farm Credit System, including Farm Credit Services of America, CoBank, Compeer Financial and Mid-America Farm Credit. GFRP is part of Big Idea Ventures (BIV), the world's most active investor in FoodTech. BIV backs leading companies in food technology, AgriTech, and the bioeconomy across the globe. With teams based in New York, Paris, Singapore and India, BIV has invested in over 100 companies across 30 countries. It manages both the Global Food Innovation fund family and GFRP. For more information, visit www.bigideaventures.com/generation-food-rural-partners .

SOURCE BioBond Adhesives, Inc.