Biocare Medical and Bethyl Laboratories Announce the Launch of TIGIT IVD Rabbit Monoclonal Antibody for Immunohistochemical Applications

SAN FRANCISCO and MONTGOMERY, Texas, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocare Medical LLC, a leading provider of innovative, automated immunohistochemistry (IHC) reagents and instrumentation, in collaboration with Bethyl Laboratories announces the release of a new rabbit monoclonal antibody, TIGIT [BLR047F] antibody for in vitro diagnostic (IVD) use in the qualitative identification of the TIGIT protein by immunohistochemistry (IHC) in formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) human tissues.

Tonsil stained with TIGIT Antibody

TIGIT plays an important role in transplantation tolerance and tumor immune surveillance. Several studies indicate that TIGIT exhibits a synergistic function with the PD-1/PD-L1 pathway in the inhibition of T cell proliferation. The use of TIGIT, in conjunction with other checkpoint receptors, such as PD-1, has shown to be a promising marker for immunotherapy.

"We are excited for the release of an IVD grade TIGIT [BL074F] antibody for clinical application; the Bethyl clone [BLR047F] has been shown to display high sensitivity and specificity based on our internal research," said Dr. Jason Ramos, Vice President – Reagent Research and Development at Biocare Medical.

We believe that our new TIGIT IVD antibody will be a cost-effective IHC solution to the pharmaceutical and biotech research institutions requiring an IVD grade quality in early-stage research and companion diagnostics development.



TIGIT [BLR047F] is an IVD antibody available in a concentrate format to support titration by end-users as well as a ready-to-use predilute format. TIGIT [BLR047F] antibody is commercially available for immediate sale within the domestic US and European Union.

About Bethyl Laboratories

Bethyl Laboratories, Inc. improves lives by supporting scientific discovery through its quality antibody products and custom antibody services. Since its founding in 1972, Bethyl has manufactured all of its antibodies on-site to exacting standards with validation to a range of applications, including western blot, immunoprecipitation, immunohistochemistry, immunocytochemistry, ChIP, proximity ligation assay and ELISA. For additional information, please visit www.bethyl.com.

About Biocare Medical

Biocare Medical is a global leader in solutions for cancer research and diagnostics, providing world-class reagents, including tissue-conserving simultaneous Multiplex antibody cocktails and detections; renowned Customer Care; and a comprehensive suite of advanced instrumentation for IHC, molecular, and histology testing. Customers include clinical anatomic pathology laboratories, pharmaceutical companies, CROs, and biotechnology companies as well as academic, government, military, and other non-profit laboratories. Biocare's reagent portfolio includes primary antibodies, Multiplex IHC, and FISH probes for target indications. Biocare also offers a unique line of polymer detections for clinical, human, and animal research that deliver high sensitivity and exceptionally low background. The Company's advanced platforms of semi and fully-automated instrumentation have been designed to meet every need from high throughput clinical diagnostics to flexible research requirements. Biocare Medical's corporate headquarters and operations are based in the San Francisco Bay Area with a global distribution network.

Press Contact:

John Steel

Director of Marketing and Ecommerce

Biocare Medical

925-822-8132

[email protected]

SOURCE Biocare Medical