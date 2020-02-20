Biocare Medical Launches 7 Novel IVD Antibodies for Clinical Diagnostic and Cancer Research Applications with a Focus on Immuno-Oncology

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocare Medical, a leading provider of innovative, automated immunohistochemistry (IHC) reagents and instrumentation, announces the launch of seven novel IVD IHC antibody markers for clinical diagnostics and research applications. The most recent launch focuses on several immuno-oncology markers, critical in aiding early-stage cancer drug developments and patient treatment.

Biocare re-developed a major antibody marker (S100 Protein), which is expressed in Schwannomas, ependymomas, astrogliomas, and nearly all melanomas (benign and malignant) and their metastases. Biocare's new marker, S100 [4C4.9], lends a stronger and more robust staining signal for IHC applications vs. previous offerings.

Biocare also releases one mouse monoclonal and five novel rabbit monoclonal antibodies in the immuno-oncology space. Recombinant rabbit monoclonal antibodies are ideal for research applications for use with Multiplex IHC technologies and are not reliant upon hybridomas that may expire. CTLA-4 [CAL49], GITR [CAL8], LAG3 [CAL26], PD-1 [CAL20], CD22 (M) [BLCAM/1796], and E-Cadherin [CDH1/2208R] are now commercially available.

CTLA-4 - Ipilimumab, the first immunotherapeutic drug directed toward CTLA-4 inhibition, has demonstrated overall survival benefit in metastatic melanoma. Another CTLA-4 inhibitor, tremelimumab (IgG2 isotype), has also proven successful in metastatic melanoma and other malignancies1,2.

GITR - GITR modulation in preclinical models has shown promising antitumor activity via significant increase in effector T cells and decrease in Tregs3. Several human monoclonal antibodies that agonize GITR are currently undergoing phase I clinical studies in various solid malignancies. Preliminary results demonstrate an acceptable safety profile without dose limiting toxicities4-5.

LAG3 - Recent studies in a metastatic ovarian cancer mouse model showed that LAG-3 blockade leads to upregulation of other immune checkpoints (PD-1, CTLA4, and TIM-3), and combination therapy targeting LAG-3, PD-1, and CTLA-4 increases functional cytotoxic T cell levels while reducing Tregs and myeloid-derived suppressor cells6,7.

PD-1 - Treatments targeting PD-1 and its ligand, PD-L1, have also shown encouraging results in melanoma, non-small-cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma8-10. This antibody can also be used in multiplex stains with other antibodies such as CD4, CD8, FOXP3, cytokeratin, and melanoma markers11.

CD22 (M) - May be a useful marker for phenotyping mature leukemias, as CD22 membrane expression has been shown to be limited to the late differentiation stages between mature B cells (CD22+) and plasma cells (CD22-)12, 13. CD22 is also strongly expressed in hairy cell leukemia14.

E-cadherin - A decreased expression of E-cadherin is associated with metastatic potential and poor prognosis in breast cancer, prostate, and esophageal cancer.

"We are proud to be able to launch novel, IVD IHC markers that meet the highest standards in cancer diagnostics. This commitment to quality ensures Biocare is providing the best diagnostic and research utility possible," said Dr. Jason Ramos, Vice President – Reagent Research and Development at Biocare Medical.

The new product launches continue Biocare Medical's long-standing history of providing novel, high-quality reagents to customers looking to advance their research and diagnostic efficiency in the laboratory.

