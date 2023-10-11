Biocare Medical's IntelliPATH FLX™ Automated Slide Stainer: An Integral Part of EmeritusDX's Improved Diagnostic Workflow

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocare Medical, a trusted provider of immunohistochemistry (IHC) instrumentation, antibodies and molecular probe for tumor diagnostics, is proud to announce a strategic partnership as the preferred vendor for histology and IHC at EmeritusDX, a world-class CAP accredited and CLIA certified laboratory. The integration of Biocare Medical's IntelliPATH FLX™ Automated Slide Stainer combined with Biocare's extensive menu of IHC antibodies, detection kits and ancillary reagents, into EmeritusDX's workflow marks a significant improvement in the efficiency and flexibility of their IHC testing.

Biocare Medical's IntelliPATH FLX™ is an automated slide stainer designed to optimize staining processes by offering a broad menu, precision, control, consistency and reliability. Its successful integration into EmeritusDX's workflow has been instrumental in bolstering their diagnostic capabilities and reducing turn-around time for all of their IHC testing including their Bladder17™ bladder cancer testing marker.

EmeritusDX, a rapidly growing cancer diagnostics and information company, needed a platform to support the volume growth of IHC as well as the antibody menu expansion within their anatomic pathology laboratory. The partnership with Biocare Medical as their preferred vendor underscores the effectiveness of the IntelliPATH FLX™ technology. The increased throughput and consistency provided by the IntelliPATH FLX™ has led to an improvement in EmeritusDX's turnaround time for results, maintaining the high level of accuracy healthcare providers and patients have come to expect. Emeritus DX's testing capabilities are significantly enhanced by Biocare's impressive IVD antibody menu, which features over 325 antibody markers and a collection of over 25 multiplex IHC markers, emphasizing the breadth and depth of their diagnostic menu.

The IntelliPATH FLX™ Automated Slide Stainer has proven essential in the accurate and reliable performance of their extensive IHC menu, including the Bladder17™ IHC test. The system's controlled staining process contributes significantly to ensuring diagnostic results meet the stringent quality standards required in EmeritusDX's CAP and CLIA certified laboratory.

This partnership between Biocare Medical and EmeritusDX emphasizes a shared commitment to improving diagnostic processes through the effective utilization of innovative technologies and advanced workflow optimization.

About Biocare Medical

Biocare Medical is a global leader in solutions for cancer research and diagnostics, providing: world-class reagents, including tissue-conserving simultaneous Multiplex IHC antibody cocktails and detections; renowned Customer Care; and a comprehensive suite of advanced instrumentation for IHC, molecular, and histology testing. Customers include clinical anatomic pathology laboratories, pharmaceutical companies, CROs, and biotechnology companies as well as academic, government, military, and other non-profit laboratories. Biocare's reagent portfolio includes primary antibodies, Multiplex IHC, and FISH probes for target indications. Biocare also offers a unique line of polymer detections for clinical, human, and animal research that deliver high sensitivity and exceptionally low background. The Company's advanced automated instrument platforms, intelliPATH™ and ONCORE Pro™ have been designed to meet every need from high throughput clinical diagnostics to flexible research requirements.

About EmeritusDX

EmeritusDX is a cancer diagnostics and information company that is dedicated to patient care. Within our world-class CAP accredited and CLIA certified laboratory, our mission is to save lives through providing better diagnostics and actionable clinical information. We solve medical, scientific, and logistical issues in order to improve patient care, diagnosis and treatment. Our customer and partner relationships are important to us in achieving our vision that "Together, we save lives."

