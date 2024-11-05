BioCatch continues rapid expansion through Q3, grows ARR by 40% year-over-year

Continued momentum shows banks see behavioral biometric intelligence as a mandatory solution for combatting next-generation fraud, scams, and financial crime

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BioCatch, the global leader in digital fraud detection and financial crime prevention powered by behavioral biometric intelligence, grew its Q3 annual recurring revenue (ARR) by 40% year-over-year. BioCatch welcomed 31 new customers in the quarter and continues to strengthen relationships with the world's largest retail banks, achieving a world-class 124% net dollar retention over the last 12 months.

BioCatch's flagship product portfolio, BioCatch Connect™, continues to fuel the company's growth. Total ARR from new products grew 165% year over year, driven in part by significant adoption of its mules solution in the APAC region, where BioCatch helped APAC banks shut down more than 150,000 money mule accounts in 2023.

"We remain laser focused on our customers," BioCatch CEO Gadi Mazor said. "Bad actors never stop innovating, and so we – as an industry – must not either. We believe cooperation among banks, regulators, law enforcement, and vendors is a vital part of this progress and must be foundational to an industry-wide, proactive fraud and financial crime detection and prevention strategy. We're excited to introduce new initiatives and deliver forward-thinking solutions in the next few months and beyond that we believe will change forever change the fraud and financial crime fighting landscape."

